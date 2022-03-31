Alia Bhatt BREAKS SILENCE on reports of her being upset with RRR team

There have been multiple reports that Alia Bhatt is upset with her RRR team and SS Rajamouli, which is why she deleted all posts related to the film, however, this is not true.

The actress responded to the rumours on Instagram, calling the situation 'randomness.'

She wrote, “In today’s randomness I’ve heard that I apparently deleted my RRR posts because I’m upset with the team. I sincerely request everyone not to make assumptions based on something as random as Instagram grid. I ALWAYS realign old video posts from my profile gird because I prefer it to look less cluttered.



I am eternally grateful that I got to be a part of the world of RRR. I loved playing Sita. I loved being directed by SS Rajamouli Sir, I loved working with Tarak and Charan, I loved every single thing about my experience on this film.



She added that, “The only reason I’m bothered to clarify this is because Rajamouli sir and the team have put in years of effort and energy to bring this beautiful; film to life and I refuse to let any misinformation around the film and experience slide.





Set in 1920, 'RRR' explores the undocumented period in the lives of Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) and Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan), when both the revolutionaries choose to go into oblivion before they joined the fight for independent India. The film has explored a blind spot in history for a cinematic spectacle, as there seem to be no records about what happened in the lives of these freedom fighters when they were away from their homes.



In a couple of tweets, Karan Johar, who presented SS Rajamouli's 'Baahubali' films in the Hindi belt under his banner Dharma Productions, praised the director and the film's two starring actors.

Taking to his Twitter handle on Monday, March 28, Karan first applauded SS Rajamouli as he wrote, "There are filmmaker’s and then there is @ssrajamouli sir ! He can take your breathe away and he does it again with #RRR ! Salute to his vision and his mega master ability to execute it with the expertise of a GENIUS!". The Telugu filmmaker even replied to his tweet writing, "Thank you sir for your kind words...:) Glad you enjoyed #RRR."

