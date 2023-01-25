RRR actress Olivia Morris reacts to Naatu Naatu's Oscar nomination, calls SS Rajamouli-MM Keeravani 'incredible'

RRR-Olivia Morris/Instagram

SS Rajamouli's period-action blockbuster RRR made India proud on Tuesday when the song Naatu Naatu, composed by MM Keeravani and written by Chandrabose, was announced among the final five nominees for the Best Original Song for the 95th Academy Awards.

After SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and MM Keeravani expressed gratitude for the historic Oscar nomination in the Best Original Song category, a first for an Indian film, the film's actress Olivia Morris also shared the excitement and called the filmmaker and music director 'incredible'.

The British actress Olivia took to her Instagram and shared her still cheering for Jr NTR from the Naatu Naatu song. Along with the same, she wrote, "Me right now. The Naatu Naatu sequence was by far my favourite thing to work on in RRR and it was only made possible by the incredible @ssrajamouli and #mmkeeravaani. To see Naatu Naatu being nominated for best original song at the Oscars and winning at the Golden Globes is such a huge and wonderful thing. So grateful to have been a part of this epic film."

Apart from RRR, India also grabbed two more nominations at the Oscars. In the Best Documentary Feature Film category, Shaunak Sen's All That Breathes was nominated. It follows the lives of two brothers -- Mohammad Saud and Nadeem Shehzad -- who run a bird hospital in Delhi dedicated to rescuing injured black kites.

The Elephant Whisperers was nominated for Best Documentary Short Film. Directed by Kartiki Gonsalves, it is the story of a couple in South India, Bomman and Bellie, who devote their lives to caring for an orphaned baby elephant named Raghu, forging a family like no other that tests the barrier between the human and the animal world.



READ | 'Never dreamt of an Oscar in my wildest dream': RRR director SS Rajamouli reacts to Naatu Naatu's nomination