‘RRR’ actor JR NTR pays emotional tribute to late Puneeth Rajkummar, sings ‘Gelaya Gelaya’ - WATCH

It's still difficult for fans to believe Puneeth Rajkumar is no longer alive. On October 29 of this year, he died at the age of 41. Jr NTR paid respect to the late actor by performing ‘Geleya Geleya’ at an ‘RRR’ press conference in Bengaluru. Jr NTR also stated that this would be his final performance of the song.

Before singing the song he said, “This will be my first and last." Later he said, “Wherever he is, his blessings will always be on us." Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, SS Rajamouli and others were also present there.

Watch the video here-

As reported by Bollywoodlife, Jr NTR was asked about his take on similarities with Ajay Devgn. Calling Ajay ‘action superstar’ he said, “Please do not even compare me with Ajay sir. We were kids, we grew up watching his films. He was our action superstar and continues to be one even today. I watched Phool Aur Kaante, and that entry scene was just terrific. I told my mother that I want to do this and she was like, 'Don't you attempt it, such things happen only in films.”

He also said that he has seen many Telegu films , ones starring his grandfather N.T. Rama Rao and uncle Nandamuri Balakrishna but has never seen an entry like Ajay Devgn in ‘Phool Aur Kaante’. He also mentioned that working with Ajay Devgn for him was like working with a ‘Guru’.



Althought Jr NTR and Ajay Devgn did not share a frame, but Jr NTR said he enjoyed watching him work and also had a great time off-screen.