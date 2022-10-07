Rorschach Twitter review: Moviegoers call Mammootty starrer 'best psychological thriller in Mollywood'

Rorschach poster/Mammootty Twitter

Headlined by Malayalam superstar Mammootty, the Malayalam thriller Rorschach has been released in the theatres on October 7. Moviegoers who have seen the film on its first day of release took to Twitter and poured in glowing reviews for the film calling it the 'best psychological thriller in Mollywood'.

One Twitter user wrote, "#Rorschach Never seen kind of film in Mollywood, #MammoottyKampany pulls out a brilliant product for their debut, One of the best Psychological thrillers ever made in Mollywood. Experience it from cinemas. Each & every department is top-notch".

"#Rorschach is exactly the kind of out-of-the-box genre-blending film that gives me a big kick. One of Mammootty's most delightfully wicked performances, with ample space for dark humour and little 'mass' moments. Also, it's refreshing to see a soundtrack full of English tracks", wrote another Twitter user.

Another tweet read, "#Rorschach a film demands formidable theatre experience in making & Visuals. Hats off to the show stealer #Mammootty #Nissambasheer for this brave attempt.Once again this man @mammukka stood tall & made his role into the utmost perfection. Must watch in theatre #RorschachFDFS".

"Megastar #Mammootty puts in a sterling display in #Rorschach, a mazy, immersive, and moody revenge drama laced with dark humour. Director #NisamBasheer shines in his sophomore outing, after delighting us with his debut venture #KettyolaanuEnteMalakha. A must-watch!", wrote another cine-goer.

#Rorschach Never seen kind of film in Mollywood, #MammoottyKampany pull out a brilliant product for their debut, One of the best Psychological thrillers ever made in Mollywood. Experience it from cinemas. Each & every department is top-notch #LukeAntony #NisamBasheer pic.twitter.com/nMEidK9Jfs — Alingal Dilshad (@AlingalDilshad) October 7, 2022

#Rorschach is exactly the kind of out-of-the-box genre-blending film that gives me a big kick. One of Mammootty's most delightfully wicked performances, with ample space for dark humour and little 'mass' moments. Also, it's refreshing to see a soundtrack full of English tracks. pic.twitter.com/KMXKKWrdxb October 7, 2022

It’s still a wonder how @mammukka reinvents himself with each movie , even after a career spanning decades . What a legend #Rorschach — Stories by Prem (@storiesbyprem) October 7, 2022

#Rorschach FDFS - a good 1st half followed by a decent 2nd half.. Some whistle-worthy scenes are there.. Mammookka, bgm, making are top level..

Slow pace, flat climax & climax narration are the major drawbacks..

Should be good for diehard fans..

Overall a DECENT WATCH for me.. — AB George (@AbGeorge) October 7, 2022

#Rorschach a film demands formidable theatre experience in making & Visuals.Hats off to the show stealer #Mammootty #Nissambasheer for this brave attempt.Once again this man @mammukka stood tall & made his role into utmost perfection.Must watch in theatre #RorschachFDFS pic.twitter.com/0CeMO9Mwp8 — VibinVijay Panicker (@VibinVijay03) October 7, 2022

Megastar #Mammootty puts in a sterling display in #Rorschach, a mazy, immersive and moody revenge drama laced with dark humour. Director #NisamBasheer shines in his sophomore outing, after delighting us with his debut venture #KettyolaanuEnteMalakha. A must-watch! pic.twitter.com/7cDYAoGb65 October 7, 2022

READ | Dulquer Salmaan reveals he was 'petrified' of camera, feared comparisons to dad Mammootty



Rorschach is Nisam Basheer's second directorial venture after the Asif Ali-led romantic drama Kettyolaanu Ente Malakha released in 2019. Apart from Mammootty, the cast includes Asif Ali, Grace Antony, Jagadeesh, Sharafudheen, Kottayam Nazeer, Sanju Sivram, Bindu Panicker, and George Abraham in pivotal roles.

The film takes its name from the Rorschach test, a psychological testing process in which an individual is asked to describe what he or she sees in 10 inkblots to assess his personality and cognitive abilities and to diagnose certain psychological conditions within them.