Subhash Ghai's iconic film Pardes (1997) was re-released last year, giving audiences a chance to re-watch the classic on the big screen. The movie, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Mahima Chaudhry, was a massive hit upon its initial release. In a recent throwback video, actor Ronit Roy revealed that he was initially offered the lead role that eventually went to Shah Rukh Khan. Roy claimed that he was almost finalized for the part, but was later replaced without his knowledge. As a result, Ronit Roy has not worked with Subhash Ghai on any projects since then.

In an old clip that resurfaced on the internet, Ronit explained why he has not worked with Subhash Ghai on Rajeev Khandelwal’s talk show Juzzbaatt. Recalling the incident, Ronit said, "A film called Pardes was being made, starring Shah Rukh Khan. Mukta Arts was convinced that I was cast for the role. It was 99.9 percent confirmed that I would play the part. But suddenly, when I read the announcement, it had someone else's name. That someone is now like a brother to me."

"So I didn't ask him why he didn't cast me, instead I asked him why he did what he did. He said he had promised his father. Neither before nor after that did I ask him any questions. He is like a father to me, which is why I never asked him why he didn't give me a break." he added.

Subhash Ghai's Pardes is iconic for its memorable music and nuanced portrayal of cultural differences between India and the West, skillfully avoiding clichés. The film tells the story of Arjun (Shah Rukh Khan), an NRI who travels to India to help his foster father arrange the marriage of his friend's daughter, Ganga (Mahima Choudry), to his own son. However, when Arjun discovers that the groom is abusive, he finds himself falling in love with Ganga instead.