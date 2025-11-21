Rolling Loud India: Hanumankind, Karan Aujla, Divine, Wiz Khalifa assemble in 'world's biggest hip-hop night', you can be part of it by...

Do you want to be a part of the 'world's biggest hip-hop' event? Read on to know more about Rolling Loud- the musical bash, featuring Hanumankind, Karan Aujla, Divine, Don Toliver, Wiz Khalifa, and many others.

The biggest of hop-pop artistes across the globe assemble to host the biggest musical night for their fans. Popular hop-pop artistes, including Wiz Khalifa, Don Toliver, Swae Lee, Divine, Karan Aujla, and several more, are coming for a grand night, titled Rolling Loud India. The two-day bash celebrating the love for hip-hop is happening at Loud Park, Kharghar. If you have not got your tickets yet, and wish to enjoy the night, here's what you'll have to do.

JioHotstar is all set to stream Rolling Loud India, the world’s largest hip-hop music festival. Taking place in Mumbai on the 22nd and 23rd of November, the festival marks Rolling Loud’s first-ever India edition and JioHotstar’s entry into the hip-hop events space.

This is the first-ever music festival to be live-streamed in India. The live stream on JioHotstar, starting from 7 PM onwards, will feature performances by international headliners Wiz Khalifa, Don Toliver, Swae Lee, and Westside Gunn, along with leading Indian artists Hanumankind, Divine, and Karan Aujla, spotlighting a lineup that brings together global icons with breakthrough Indian talent. Available in English and Hindi, the digital experience will capture the scale, creativity, and energy that Rolling Loud is celebrated for worldwide.

Several internet users reacted to the gala event, expressing their excitement about the bash. An internet user wrote, "Rolling Loud India is already better than Rolling Loud AUS." Another internet user wrote, "Y'all cooking with this fest, I'm not even gonna lie." One netizen asked, "Koi ticket dedo day 2 GA." Rolling Loud India is produced in partnership with District and ticketed exclusively on the District app. Catch Rolling Loud India, streaming only on JioHotstar, November 22 and 23.