Rohit Shetty firing case: Accused's 1000km escape from taxi to scooter to trains, police custody extends to February 23

Mumbai police revealed that the accused in the Rohit Shetty shooting used taxis, autorickshaws, trains, and a scooter to escape from Mumbai to Bhopal, Agra, Noida, and Haryana. Five suspects remain in MCOCA custody as police probe accomplices, the weapon and the larger conspiracy.

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Feb 18, 2026, 11:33 AM IST

Rohit Shetty firing case: Accused's 1000km escape from taxi to scooter to trains, police custody extends to February 23
Mumbai police have revealed new details about the shooting outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence in Juhu. The accused used a mix of private and public transport to commit the crime and escape Mumbai. Investigators said they used private vehicles four times and public transport twice while travelling from Mumbai to Agra. The accused hired a taxi at Kalyan to travel to Juhu on January 31. They retrieved a scooter that had been parked at Vile Parle railway station since January 20 and used it during the attack. The group left their scooter at the Juhu bus stop after the shooting.

Escape route across multiple states:

The accused attempted to escape by booking autorickshaws and travelling by train. An autorickshaw driver first refused to take them to Kalyan, but another driver agreed to take them to Thane railway station. They travelled to Kalyan from there to catch a train, which took them to Bhopal, where one of the wanted accused was already waiting. After they changed trains in Bhopal, they first travelled to Agra before continuing their journey to Noida and Haryana, where they stayed with helpers who sheltered them.

Police investigation and custody update:

The police have arrested multiple people who assisted the accused, including Vishal, Ritik and Jatin. The police have not yet found the firearm that was used during the shooting incident. The authorities have presented five suspects who were arrested in Pune to a special MCOCA court, where their detention will continue until February 23 to allow for additional interrogation.

The investigators reported that these five individuals operated the system, which moved vehicles and weapons between Pune and Mumbai, while seven others, including the alleged shooter, formed a separate group. Police plan to confront both groups to understand the wider conspiracy, identify who financed the crime, and how funds were transferred. The investigation continues as authorities aim to uncover all links and participants behind the attack on the filmmaker.

