'Rest peacefully': Kiara Advani drops heartfelt tribute to father-in-law Sunil Malhotra: 'You welcomed me with...'
Delhi: Dwarka crash victim's mother rejects teen's father apology, says 'sorry for what? for finishing my life?'
Galgotias University to vacate AI summit premises? Know what is Chinese robot dog controversy link
Rohit Shetty firing case: Accused's 1000km escape from taxi to scooter to trains, police custody extends to February 23
Epstein files: What is JeffTube? New viral ‘YouTube’ for DOJ evidence video archive and how it works
Who is JEE Main 2026 topper Shubham Kumar? Son of Bihar hardware shop owner who scored perfect 100 percentile, know how he prepared for NTA exams
Pawan Khera slams BJP over Kapil Sibal-Epstein Files link claims, demands Hardeep Puri's resignation
Delhi-NCR Weather Update: National Capital sees light rain a day after recording hottest February day in 5 years, IMD issues 'yellow' alert
PM Modi, Macron to attend AI Impact Summit 2026, Delhi traffic police issues advisory, check affected routes
Salim Khan hospitalised: Sanjay Dutt visits him; Salman Khan's ex Somy Ali shares concern
ENTERTAINMENT
Mumbai police revealed that the accused in the Rohit Shetty shooting used taxis, autorickshaws, trains, and a scooter to escape from Mumbai to Bhopal, Agra, Noida, and Haryana. Five suspects remain in MCOCA custody as police probe accomplices, the weapon and the larger conspiracy.
Mumbai police have revealed new details about the shooting outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence in Juhu. The accused used a mix of private and public transport to commit the crime and escape Mumbai. Investigators said they used private vehicles four times and public transport twice while travelling from Mumbai to Agra. The accused hired a taxi at Kalyan to travel to Juhu on January 31. They retrieved a scooter that had been parked at Vile Parle railway station since January 20 and used it during the attack. The group left their scooter at the Juhu bus stop after the shooting.
The accused attempted to escape by booking autorickshaws and travelling by train. An autorickshaw driver first refused to take them to Kalyan, but another driver agreed to take them to Thane railway station. They travelled to Kalyan from there to catch a train, which took them to Bhopal, where one of the wanted accused was already waiting. After they changed trains in Bhopal, they first travelled to Agra before continuing their journey to Noida and Haryana, where they stayed with helpers who sheltered them.
Also read: Salim Khan hospitalised: Sanjay Dutt visits him; Salman Khan's ex Somy Ali shares concern
The police have arrested multiple people who assisted the accused, including Vishal, Ritik and Jatin. The police have not yet found the firearm that was used during the shooting incident. The authorities have presented five suspects who were arrested in Pune to a special MCOCA court, where their detention will continue until February 23 to allow for additional interrogation.
The investigators reported that these five individuals operated the system, which moved vehicles and weapons between Pune and Mumbai, while seven others, including the alleged shooter, formed a separate group. Police plan to confront both groups to understand the wider conspiracy, identify who financed the crime, and how funds were transferred. The investigation continues as authorities aim to uncover all links and participants behind the attack on the filmmaker.