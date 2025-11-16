Rohit Shetty confirms return of Khatron Ke Khiladi, new season to premiere in...

Akshay Kumar hosted the show in the first few seasons, but Shetty took over the role from season 5 and is expected to continue in the upcoming season.

Rohit Shetty has revealed significant information about the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. The filmmaker, known for hosting the stunt-based reality show, revealed that he will return with several new contestants as they face their fears head-on. Shetty, who replaced Salman Khan in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss, revealed that Khatron Ke Khiladi will air next year.

Akshay Kumar hosted the show in the first few seasons, but Shetty took over the role from season 5 and is expected to continue in the upcoming season.

When will Khatron Ke Khiladi season 15 air?

On the sets of Bigg Boss, the director of Golmaal: Fun Unlimited revealed, "The audience was upset that we couldn't bring a season this year, but the show is coming back next year." Shetty's announcement about the show comes amid reports of the new season being shelved, and this statement has excited fans.

The previous season of Khatron Ke Khiladi featured contestants like Nimrat Kaur, Shaleen Bhanot, Abhishek Kumar, and Karan Veer Mehra. After remaining undefeated in most of the stunts, Karan Veer Mehra emerged victorious.

Rohit Shetty Takes Over the Bigg Boss Stage

As for hosting Weekend Ka Vaar, Singham director Shetty took over the show after Salman Khan left for Dabangg, along with Tamannaah Bhatia, Prabhu Deva, Maniesh Paul, Sunil Grover, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Stebin Ben. With his entry into the controversial show, he stirred up some drama by reprimanding Amaal Malik for threatening the producers and praising Farah Bhatia for her solo game.

Also read: 'Boycott Varanasi': Amid backlash on SS Rajamouli's comment on Lord Hanuman, his old tweet 'I never liked Lord Rama' goes viral, fumes netizens