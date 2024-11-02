Bal had recently returned to the limelight at the Lakme Fashion Week 2024, having taken a break from the industry due to health concerns in prior years.

The fashion world mourns the loss of iconic Indian designer Rohit Bal, who died on November 1 at the age of 63 after a prolonged struggle with heart disease. The Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), of which Bal was a founding member, confirmed his passing.

In their heartfelt statement, the FDCI remembered Bal as a pioneering figure who masterfully combined traditional designs with contemporary flair, reshaping the landscape of Indian fashion and inspiring countless artists. “His artistry, innovation, and visionary spirit will forever remain in our memories. Rest in peace, GUDDA,” the council expressed.

Following the announcement of his death, many from the fashion industry shared their condolences. Sonam Kapoor, who had a deep connection with Bal and frequently collaborated with him, shared a touching tribute. Posting a picture of herself in one of his creations, she wrote, “Dear Gudda, I learned of your passing while on my way to celebrate Diwali in your beautiful design that you kindly lent me once again. I feel blessed to have known you and to have walked for you multiple times. I hope you find peace. Always your biggest fan.”

Priyanka Chopra also paid her respects by sharing a photo of Bal on her Instagram account, writing, “Gone too young, rest peacefully.” Kareena Kapoor shared a nostalgic black-and-white image of Bal, accompanied by heart emojis, while Ananya Panday, who walked in Bal’s final show, posted a picture with him, saying, “Gudda Om Shanti.”



