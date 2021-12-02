RockstarRican gaining popularity as a musician

RockstarRican, a 25-year-old from Richmond, VA, is a fast-rising musician who has recently gained a lot of attention. His musical journey began when he was 21 years old, and he grew up listening to his mother sing.

He didn't discover His genuine skill until after a few friends hung out and randomly searched up tracks on YouTube and kicked freestyles between vehicle journeys. In that performance, he demonstrated his abilities for the first time. For him, the seed was sown when his friends encouraged him to pursue music more seriously to explore where it would take him.

Please tell us about your life before the music; how did it all begin for you?

RockstarRican: What's going on? RockstarRican is my alias. I'm a 25-year-old artist from Richmond, Virginia, and my musical adventure began at the age of 20 at the city's southside.

Musically, I've always had an interest in it, and it was sparked by watching/hearing my mother sing and participate in talent contests as a child. My grandmother was an accomplished soloist in her heyday, and I owe my love of music to her. However, it wasn't until I was in my early twenties that I discovered my full potential.

As a new artist, what were the challenges you encountered in the early stages of your career?

Music has been a part of RockstarRican's life since 5th grade when he first discovered his passion. I had a tough time knowing what to write about in my songs and what my audience wanted to hear from me as an artist in the beginning. But as time went on, I began to understand them all.

What are your favorite and least favorite aspects of what you're currently doing??

For RockstarRican, the best aspect is simply being able to keep making amazing music and interacting with new fans, as well as knowing that my fans are accepting what I'm saying. Stream RockstarRican New Songs.

