Rocketry The Nambi Effect Twitter reveiw: R Madhavan's film hailed as perfect tribute to Nambi Narayanan

Rocketry The Nambi Effect Twitter review: R Madhavan starrer Rocketry The Nambi Effect, the actor's maiden directorial venture, git cinemas today, July 1. Rocketry The Nambi Effect is based on the life of former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan, who was falsely charged with espionage in 1994. The film chronicles Nambi Narayanan's early days as a graduate student at Princeton University, before exploring his work as a scientist and the espionage allegations against him.

The premiere shows of the film were held a day ahead of its release in the theatres and the word is that R Madhavan's Rocketry The Nambi Effect is the perfect tribute to Nambi Narayanan. In fact, the audience who managed to watch the early morning shows of the film too have taken to Twitter to pen down their review, all of which seem positive.

R Madhavan directed Rocketry The Nambi Effect was shot simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil, and English. It is also dubbed in Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Coming back to the early reviews of the film, trade analysts, film critics and the audience have given a thumbs up to the movie, with some even going out on a limb to say that Madhavan deserves a national award for Rocketry The Nambi Effect.

"#RocketryTheFilm #RocketryTheNambiEffect A perfect tribute to #NambiNarayanan by @ActorMadhavan & team. @Suriya_offl reflects the mindset of the audience. #Madhavan has given his best as an actor. Climax," wrote film critic and trade analyst Sathish Kumar M.

"#RocketryTheFilm #RocketryTheNambiEffect is a Life Time Achievement by @ActorMadhavan on the life of legendary rocket scientist #NambiNarayanan sir. A great tribute. @Suriya_offl sir presents the story so well. #Maddy lived the role & deserves all appreciation. Kudos Team," wrote producer Dr. G Dhananjayan who has bankrolled films in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi languages.

"#RocketryTheNambiEffect #FilmReview "What A Film & What A Classic Take Off" BRILLIANT @ActorMadhavan brings Alive the Spirit of Our True Living Legend Padma Bhushan Scientist Nambi Narayanan With His Detailed Research Study Put to Execution with Supreme Control," wrote a netizen on Twitter.

"This movie is going to be massive hit of the year...and this film is will teach us more about our scientist who give their soul to our #ISRO to make it big every single day..thank u #RMadhavan for bringing us this fantastic movie #RocketryTheNambiEffect," tweeted another netizen.

" #RocketryTheNambiEffect #Rocketry #movie #review Inspiring biopic. Hats off to @ActorMadhavan for taking 3 yrs to make this masterpiece @SimranbaggaOffc is terrific @agscinemas @PharsFilm salute to Nambi Narayanan sir

#RocketryTheNambiEffect," tweeted yet another user.

Rocketry, not a movie to be missed out in theatres. Go for it. Multiple watches guaranteed.



Rating 4.5/5#RocketryTheNambiEffect #RocketryReview #RocketryTheNambiEffectOnJuly1 July 1, 2022



Meanwhile, in a earlier interview with PTI, talking about wehere he drew inspiration from for his first project as a filmmaker, Madhavan said he drew inspiration from his directors Mani Ratnam (Alaipayuthey, Guru) and Rajkumar Hirani (3 Idiots). "I learnt from Raju (Hirani) that it need not be a stressful set. From Mani, it was about how to talk to the actors," he added.

Madhavan's directorial debut Rocketry is a biopic on Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer of the ISRO. The film is currently running in the theatres.