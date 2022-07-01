Search icon
Rocketry The Nambi Effect review: Twitter can't get enough of Suriya, Shah Rukh Khan's cameos in R Madhavan's film

Rocketry The Nambi Effect review: For the unversed, Suriya and Shah Rukh Khan did not charge a penny for their cameos in R Madhavan's film.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 01, 2022, 10:40 AM IST

Rocketry The Nambi Effect review: Bollywood actor R Madhavan's biographical drama movie Rocketry The Nambi Effect, which is based on the life of renowned scientist Nambi Narayanan, hit the theatres today, July 1. R Madhavan has directed, produced, written as well as starred in the film. It is his first directorial venture. 

Besides Madhavan, Phyllis Logan, Vincent Riotta, Ron Donachie, Simran, Rajit Kapur, Ravi Raghavendra, Misha Ghoshal, Gulshan Grover, Karthik Kumar and Dinesh Prabhakar are also a part of the film. The film also sees special appearances by superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya. It has been shot in India, Franc, Canada, Georgia and Serbia. It will be out in several languages including Hindi, Tamil and English. 

Coming back to the cameos by the two superstars, early reviews of the film have started pouring in on Twitter and fans are loving Suriya and Shah Rukh's appearance in the film. Netizens have not only called the superstars' cameos 'good' but have also reviewed their performance in the film as exceptional. 

Check out some reactions to Suriya and Shah Rukh Khan's appearance in R Madhavan's Rocketry The Nambi Effect below:

While promoting his film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect in New Delhi, Madhavan had revealed that SRK and Suriya, both did not charge a single penny for their cameo in the project. He revealed that the two superstars did not charge anything for caravans, costumes, and assistants and Suriya even flew out to shoot in Mumbai with his crew on his own money. 

Rocketry The Nambi Effect is based on the life of former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan, who was falsely charged with espionage in 1994. The film chronicles Nambi Narayanan's early days as a graduate student at Princeton University, before exploring his work as a scientist and the espionage allegations against him.

The premiere shows of the film were held a day ahead of its release in the theatres on July 1, and the word is that R Madhavan's Rocketry The Nambi Effect is the perfect tribute to Nambi Narayanan.

