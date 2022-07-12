Rocketry The Nambi Effect: R Madhavan reacts after fans share videos of Kolkata theatre stopping screening

Credit: File photo

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect actor R Madhavan reacted to the videos of angry fans complaining after a theatre in Kolkata stopped the ongoing screening of his film circulated on social media. He reshared one of the videos in which netizens can be heard saying that they waited for 25-45 minutes.

R Madhavan took to Twitter and reshared the video with the caption, “There must have been a genuine reason and cause. Please do be calm and show some love people. Humble request. The show will be in soon. All the love (rocket, folded hands and red heart emojis).”

People can be heard talking in Hindi and Bengali in the clip. They are complaining because they feel that their time was wasted as they waited for the film.

The movie was first released on July 1 and now has a 9.3 IMDb rating. On its opening day, Rocketry brought in 65 lakh net at the domestic box office. On Saturday, continuing its rising trend, it more than doubled its daily revenue and brought in 1.3 crores.

Based on the life of ISRO scientist and genius Nambi Narayanan, Rocketry The Nambi Effect traces his scandalous story and uncovers the truth behind it. Easily one of the most awaited biographical dramas of the year, Rocketry The Nambi Effect has been placing India on the global map of cinema even before its release. Giving a behind-the-scenes sneak peek, the makers of the film released a video around the making of the film. This has further piqued the interest of fans who are anticipating the biographical drama with much eagerness. Rocketry The Nambi Effect is produced by TriColour films, Varghese Moolan Pictures and 27th Investments. The film is being distributed by UFO Moviez and Red Giant Movies in India and will be distributed internationally by Yash Raj Films and Phars Film Co