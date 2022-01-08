‘RM Spotify Star’ trends on twitter as BTS member crosses 8 million followers

The BTS lads — Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Jungkook, RM, V, and Suga – are well-known worldwide. The vocalists are well-liked by a large number of people. Millions of fans follow these K-pop stars on various social media platforms. BTS's RM is now making headlines after surpassing 8 million Spotify followers. After J-Hope, the singer is the second most popular K-pop solo artist on the platform.

Following this, countless admirers applauded the K-pop sensation. On Twitter, hashtags such as 'RM Spotify Star,' '8 Million Stars For RM,' and 'Congratulations RM' are already trending.

Take a look at some Tweets here-

A few days ago, BTS's RM had spoken out about reports that he is dating a non-celebrity woman. The K-pop star debunked any such rumours on social media on Friday.

“I don’t know that person at all. The poodle is my friend’s poodle,” RM wrote as translated by Allkpop.

For the uninitiated, RM dating a woman was first reported when a Korean YouTube video said that the singer has been dating a wealthy non-celebrity woman since 2019.

Earlier, BTS’ BigHit Music Agency has now clarified the same and said, “it is not true that RM is in a relationship.”

BigHit had previously denied allegations that Jungkook was dating Korean actor Lee Yoo Bi, stating that they will pursue legal action against the YouTuber who spreads such false information. For the uninitiated, rumours of Jungkook dating Lee made news after a YouTuber hinted at it and published photos from their respective social media profiles.