RJ Mahvash and Yuzvendra Chahal’s dating rumors have been making headlines. As his divorce proceedings continue, she has been seen with him multiple times, sparking speculation.

Recently, she posted a picture from a swimming pool in Lucknow, where Yuzvendra was also present for an IPL match. This led a Reddit user to assume they were together.

Netizens are reacting to the post, one of them wrote, "She’s not going to make the same mistake Dhanashree did. She knows ppl will call her a gold digger if she publicly dates or marries him. She will milk his money and use his influence till she can by just being “good friends”. The second person commented, "They know that we know that they know we know." The third one said, "I don't think they are denying it at all XD." Another one said,"How Long Are They Going To Deny It?"

Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash were also spotted enjoying the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 finals in Dubai. Later, she posted pictures with him on Instagram, adding to the dating rumors.

Earlier, Mahvash shared another video on Instagram, which even got a like from Yuzvendra! The viral clip shows her talking about how she would love her "future partner," saying, "Meri life mein agar koi ladka aayega toh woh sirf ek hoga—wahi friend, wahi best friend, wahi boyfriend, wahi husband."

She added, "Bhai, that urge to say, 'Mera wala kaafi hai.'" Interestingly, Yuzvendra Chahal has liked Mahvash's post, leaving netizens curious.

Earlier, RJ Mahvash had denied any dating rumors that surfaced after a viral photo of her with Yuzvendra Chahal from a Christmas celebration made the rounds. She took to Instagram to clear the air, posting a story that said, "Some articles and speculations have been circulating around the internet. It's literally funny to see how baseless these rumours are. If you get seen with a person of the opposite gender, does that mean you are dating them? I'm sorry, what year is this? And how many people are you all dating then?"

“I have been patient for 2-3 days now, but I won't let any PR teams drag my name into this to cover up other people's images. Let people live in peace with their friends and family during tough times,” she added.