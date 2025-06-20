RJ Mahvash, rumoured to be dating Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, shared a video on her official Instagram handle, hitting back at trolls who reportedly claimed that the cricketer "built her career".

RJ Mahvash, rumoured to be dating Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, shared a video on her official Instagram handle, hitting back at trolls who reportedly claimed that the cricketer "built her career". Mahvash, a well-known social media personality, shared a screenshot of the comment reading, "Yuzi Bhai (Yuzvendra Chahal) ne iska career bana diya)".

"2019 se is industry mein hoon. Aao isse pehle ka apna career dikhati hoon (I've been in this industry since 2019. Let me show you my career before this)", Mahvash said in the video, sharing glimpses of her work that significantly featured films starring famous celebrities from Bollywood.

Responding to another comment that claimed that she "knows nothing about cricket", RJ Mahvash said, "Jab tu paida bhi nahi huaa tha na, tab se cricket event shows kar rahi hoon (I've been doing cricket event shows since before you were born)".

"Jab tak khud ke liye nahi bologe, koi tumhare liye nahi bolega (Unless you speak up for yourself, no one will stick for you)", the video was captioned.

Sheds light on equation with Yuzi Chahal

RJ Mahvash also shed light on her equation with Yuzvendra, underlining that she is "super-proud" of him. “As far as Yuzi is concerned, I am super-proud of him. Main poori duniya mein chilla chilla ke bolungi ki main jise janti hu vo super talented hai (I'll scream to the world that the person I know is super-talented)".