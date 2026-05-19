RJ Mahvash breaks silence on relationship rumours with Yuzvendra Chahal, reveals her family's reaction: 'They never objected'

RJ Mahvash clarified that she never had a romantic relationship with cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, saying their families were also friendly. She added that there is no bitterness between them despite past rumours and their social media unfollow, which sparked speculation online.

RJ Mahvash has spoken about her past association with cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, clarifying that there was never any romantic relationship between them and that even their families shared a cordial bond.

Family never objected, says RJ Mahvash:

RJ Mahvash shared that her family was never really against her friendship with the Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. In an interview, she explained that nothing 'serious' ever came up between them, you know, the kind that would need objections and during that period her family was also calm, comfortable and honestly friendly with him. 'They never objected because they knew there was no such relationship to object to,' Mahvash said, and she added that whenever they met or spoke, Chahal was treated with warmth and respect, as if it was normal.

She further mentioned that even with the older rumours that linked them, there was no bitterness between them. And even after they reportedly unfollowed each other on Instagram earlier this year, things stayed…fine. According to her, life moves fast, so why hold grudges? She said she’s the kind of person who likes to forgive, stay at peace, and keep her distance from any unwanted tension with people she used to know.

Friendship rumours and public attention:

Mahvash and Chahal have been at the centre of all sorts of speculation for a long time. Especially after the cricketer’s divorce from Dhanashree Verma in 2025 and honestly, it just never really stopped. Their frequent public appearances together, they look very close, so people started talking that it might be more than friends, even if both of them kept saying, over and over, that there’s nothing romantic going on.

Chahal also spoke about it in a podcast, basically saying that everyone can think what they want, but there is no truth in the dating rumours. He added that he didn’t like how the whole thing turned into online backlash, especially for Mahvash, saying she was unfairly hit with harsh comments.

Still, despite the constant clarifications, online chatter didn’t calm down. Fans kept a close eye on their social media, like seriously tracking every little move. In January this year, both unfollowed each other on Instagram, and that was the moment fresh conversations started again about a possible rift. Yet, neither of them has confirmed any disagreement, so it remains kinda unclear.

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Aftermath and online speculation:

After the unfollow incident, Chahal was later seen with television personality Shefali Bagga outside a Mumbai restaurant. The photos quickly went viral, and it sparked renewed buzz about his private life, like people couldn’t just stop talking. Still, neither Chahal nor Bagga really addressed those rumours in public at all. For now, though, it looks like both Mahvash and Chahal are moving along separately, keeping quiet about what their current dynamic even is, while also tucking away the old speculation.