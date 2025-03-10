Amid dating rumours with Yuzvendra Chahal, Mahvash shared a clarification to set the record straight.

During the India vs New Zealand match on Sunday, all eyes were on Yuzvendra Chahal and his rumored girlfriend, RJ Mahvash. A few months ago, after news of his divorce from Dhanashree Verma, speculations began that he was seeing Mahvash, who is an RJ, actress, and producer.

The rumored couple has once again captured everyone’s attention with their appearance together at the ICC Champions Trophy final match. Their pictures and videos have quickly gone viral on social media, sparking curiosity among fans about whether they are really dating or not.

However, in January this year, after their dating rumors made headlines, Mahvash shared a clarification to set the record straight. She wrote,

"Some articles and speculations have been circulating around the internet. It's literally funny to see how baseless these rumours are. If you get seen with a person of the opposite gender, does that mean you are dating them? I'm sorry, what year is this? And how many people are you all dating then?"

“I have been patient for 2-3 days now, but I won't let any PR teams drag my name into this to cover up other people's images. Let people live in peace with their friends and family during tough times,” she added.

However, she later deleted the post clarifying the rumors.

While Mahvash had provided a clarification, Yuzi has yet to speak about his divorce with Dhanashree or address the dating rumors. It remains to be seen if the cricketer will comment on the ongoing speculation regarding his relationship with Mahvash this time.

Yuzvendra Chahal tied the knot with Dhanashree in 2020, but after four years, the couple decided to separate. There were rumors circulating that Dhanashree had asked for Rs. 60 crore as alimony. However, these reports were later denied by a family member of hers.