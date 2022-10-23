Riva Arora's mother Nisha Arora breaks silence on her daughter being trolled, reveals her real age

Riva Arora-Nisha Arora/Instagram

Popular social media influencer Riva Arora was claimed to be 12 years old and brutally trolled for making reels on romantic songs with celebrities such as Karan Kundrra, Mika Singh, and Honey Singh. Now, her mother Nisha Arora has reacted to the criticism that her daughter is facing constantly and also, revealed her real age.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Nisha put out a statement that read, "I was calm, but not anymore. The allegations about my daughter's age are completely false and it's a saying that false news travels faster than ever and many reputed social media channels proved it."

Sher, who is also a lawyer in a high court and Supreme Court as per her Instagram bio, further wrote, "It is sad to see and disheartening for me. At least you should have cross-checked with me before uploading on reputed pages. My daughter is an actor and working in the industry for years." Nisha's Instagram Story was also shared on Riva's Instagram page, which is handled by her mother only.





Talking about her daughter being called a twelve-year-old girl, Nisha told IndiaForums, "It’s unfortunate to see renowned publications are spreading false information about a young girl without any verifications. My daughter is currently in the 10th grade. She has been working in the industry for more than 13 years and has achieved everything with utmost integrity and perseverance."



For the unversed, Riva has appeared in several movies as a child actress. The films in which she has acted are Uri: The Surgical Strike, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, Mom, Bharat, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, and Kaali Khuhi, and the music-based web series Bandish Bandits.