Ritwik Ghatak films restored in 4K for London retrospective, details inside

Considered as one of the greatest filmmakers of all time, Ritwik Ghatak died in 1976 at the age of 50. He was regarded as one of Bengal's four great filmmakers, alongside Satyajit Ray, Tapan Sinha and Mrinal Sen.

Legendary filmmaker Ritwik Ghatak's eight landmark movies, including Meghe Dhaka Tara, Subarnarekha, and Titas Eikti Nadir Naam, have been successful restored in 4K by the National Film Development Corporation-National Film Archive of India (NFDC-NFAI). NFDC-NFAI, which operate under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB), has partnered with the British Film Institute (BFI) to present a retrospective at the prestigious BFI Southbank in London to commemorate the visionary director's birth centenary.

The retrospective, which is ongoing, will allow international audiences to experience Ghatak’s radical storytelling and profound aesthetic vision in its ultimate, pristine visual form. The other classics that have been restored are Ajantrik, Bari Thekey Paliye, Komal Gandhar, Nagarik and Jukti Takko Aar Gappo, according to a release. This massive archival triumph was executed under the National Film Heritage Mission (NFHM), which is MIB’s flagship initiative dedicated to the safeguarding of the nation's audiovisual legacy.

The meticulous 4K restorations were achieved by utilizing various original film elements that have been carefully preserved over decades by the NFDC-NFAI, alongside invaluable resources from the West Bengal State Film Archive. To ensure visual authenticity and strict adherence to the maestro's original cinematic vision, the colour grading process was directly supervised by National Award-winning cinematographer Avik Mukhopadhyay, who lauded the NFHM restoration project.

"I am really proud and enthralled to be part of Ghatak restoration as he is one of the most original filmmaker nationally and internationally. As a Cinematographer, it offered me a scope to watch his beautiful craft closely. NFDC-NFAI's National Film Heritage Mission’s Ghatak restoration project is one of their most commendable works for the future generation of film enthusiasts and film lovers. I really thank the whole team for such a painstaking but wonderful effort," Mukhopadhyay said.

Prakash Magdum, Managing Director, NFDC, said, "Through this restoration initiative and our collaboration with the British Film Institute, we are committed to ensuring that his extraordinary body of work reaches newer generations of audiences across the world in the finest possible cinematic form. This retrospective is not only a tribute to Ghatak's enduring legacy, but also a celebration of India's rich film heritage on a global stage."

The London retrospective will also showcase Ghatak's FTII short films including Fear, Rendezvous, and Nagarik Sanrakshan/Civil Defence. Additionally, the programme will showcase his documentary shorts such as Adivasiyon Ka Jeevan, Bihar Ke Darshaniya Sthan, Scientists of Tomorrow, Yeh Kyun, My Lenin, Puruliar Chhau, and Durbar Gati Padma; his incomplete work Ramkinkar Baij; films written by Ghatak including Musafir and Heerer Prajapati as well as Chinnamul, where Ghatak acted.

Considered as one of the greatest filmmakers of all time, Ghatak died in 1976 at the age of 50. Many of his films did not receive the recognition they deserved during his lifetime, but went on to earn international acclaim over the years. He was regarded as one of Bengal's four great filmmakers, alongside Satyajit Ray, Tapan Sinha and Mrinal Sen. (With inputs from PTI)

READ | Rekha's Umrao Jaan restored in 4K for European premiere at UK Asian Film Festival, details inside