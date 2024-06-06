Twitter
Entertainment

Rituparna Sengupta skips ED summons in multi-crore ration distribution case, tells agency she has...

Bengali actress Rituparna Sengupta skipped appearing before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a ration distribution case citing preoccupations outside the country

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Jun 06, 2024, 09:57 AM IST

Popular Bengali actress Rituparna Sengupta on Wednesday skipped appearing before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at its office here for questioning in the multi-crore ration distribution case in West Bengal.

Sources said that Sengupta sent a communique to the central agency officials expressing her inability to be present for interrogation because of her preoccupations outside the country. However, the sources added, the actress also said that since she is willing to fully cooperate with the probe, she will be present to face questioning by the ED at a later date.

On May 30, the ED sent a summons to Sengupta for questioning in the ration distribution case, asking her to be present at its Salt Lake office on Wednesday. However, the ED remained tight-lipped on the links connecting her with the case.

To recall, in 2019, Sengupta was summoned by central agency officials in connection with the multi-crore Rose Valley chit fund scam in West Bengal. She was summoned for her involvement in some of the entertainment projects, including films, promoted by the Rose Valley Group. It was alleged that the films were produced using the money laundered by the Rose Valley Group through its various marketing schemes promising the investors lucrative returns.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS

