Rituparna Sengupta questioned by ED officials for 5 hours in connection with multi-crore ration scam

Bengali star Rituparna Sengupta was questioned by Enforcement Directorate in connection with irregularities in ration distribution

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Jun 20, 2024, 06:53 AM IST

Bengali film star Rituparna Sengupta was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday in connection with its investigation into the multi-crore ration distribution irregularities, officials said.

During the questioning, which lasted for over five hours, Sengupta was asked about her relation with former Food and Supplies Minister Jyotipriyo Mallick, who had been arrested in the case, they said.

She was also asked if any financial transactions happened between her office and the state Food and Supplies Department when Mallick was the minister, they added. "We also verified some details, including transactions made through her bank accounts. She has submitted a few documents, which will also be verified," an ED officer said.

Following the questioning, Sengupta claimed that she had no connection with the alleged irregularities. "I have cooperated with them throughout. I have provided them with the necessary documents. I cannot talk much about the matter," she said while leaving the ED office.

The ED had asked the actress to before it on June 5, but as she was in the US, she had requested the agency for another date. In 2019, Sengupta was questioned by the ED in the Rose Valley chit-fund case.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI

