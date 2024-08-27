Twitter
Delhi excise policy case: SC grants bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in both ED and CBI cases

Kolkata rape-murder case: 'Nabanna Abhijan' rally begins amid high security

Gujarat rains: Three killed, seven reported missing amid havoc in western state

This tech giant to create more than 600,000 jobs in India, major part will include…

Influencer who is star of pan-India film, daughter of Pak Army officer, viral video changed her life, now in Prabhas'...

Entertainment

Ritabhari Chakraborty makes shocking claims about sexual abuse in Bengali cinema: 'Nothing but sugar-coated brothel...'

Ritabhari Chakraborty urges Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee for a similar investigation as the Hema Commission report on the Bengali film industry.

Riya Sharma

Updated : Aug 27, 2024, 01:33 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Ritabhari Chakraborty makes shocking claims about sexual abuse in Bengali cinema: 'Nothing but sugar-coated brothel...'
Ritabhari Chakraborty
The Hema Commission report unraveled casting couch and other sexual misconducts in the Malayalam film industry. Now, Bengali actress Ritabhari Chakraborty has also opened up about the sexual abuse in Bengali film industry and urged Mamta Banerjee to initiate a similar investigation. 

On Tuesday, Ritabhari Chakraborty took to her Instagram and shared a shocking statement about sexual abuse in the Bengali film industry and wrote, "The Hema Commission report exposing the sexual assaults in the Malayalam Film Industry has left me thinking why is Bengali film industry not taking similar steps? So many reports that came up are similar to experiences I had or some actresses I know did. The hero/producer/directors with such filthy minds and behavior continue to work without facing any consequences of their actions and are even seen holding candles for the RG Kar victim as if they think of women as anything better than flesh." 

The post further read, "Let's unmask these predators. I am calling my fellow actresses to stand against these monsters. I know you are scared of losing your part or never been cast as most of these men are influential. But how long do we stay quiet? Do we have no responsibility towards the young actresses who come to the business with dreams and are made to believe this is nothing but a sugar-coated brothel? @mamataofficial we want a similar investigation, report, and reform." 

The actress further urged the Bengal CM for an investigation in her cation and wrote, "@mamataofficial didi - We need a similar investigation in our industry right away. No, we don't want another case of rape or assault before we are finally taken seriously. Being in show business does not give the right to any man to look at us as commodities or targets to satisfy their thirst for power or sex."

This comes after Bengali actress Sreelekha Mitra recently leveled allegations of making improper advances against a renowned Malayalam director. Mitra told PTI there are allegations of sexual misconduct against some directors in Bengali as well though she had not faced it herself in the Tollygunge industry. "I would urge the actresses who faced any such situation to open up and not bear silently. Don't be afraid of the power and influence of such a person. If a wrong has been committed on you, muster the courage to protest," the actress stated. 

Meanwhile, Ritabhari Chakraborty is a well-known name in the Bengali film industry. The actress has featured in films like Chotushkone, Once Upon a Time in Kolkata, Bawal, Fatafati,  Shesh Theke Shuru, and Brahma Janen Gopon Kommoti among others. She is also the youngest producer in West Bengal.

