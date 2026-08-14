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Rishika Singh bashes Yash over his nude scene in Toxic: 'Why did you have to drop your pants, why was Kiara Advani...'

Kannada actress Rishika Singh criticised Yash’s nude scene in the Toxic trailer, questioned the portrayal of women and raised concerns about Kiara Advani’s role in the film.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Aug 14, 2026, 02:58 PM IST

Rishika Singh bashes Yash over his nude scene in Toxic: 'Why did you have to drop your pants, why was Kiara Advani...'
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Kannada actress Rishika Singh has criticised Yash over his upcoming film Toxic. She questioned how women are portrayed in the movie and objected to his nude part in the teaser in an Instagram video. She expressed dissatisfaction with Kiara Advani's portrayal as well.

'You absolute monkey': Rishika’s remarks on Yash

Rishika expressed her dissatisfaction with several portions in the Toxic trailer in a video that she shared on her Instagram account, @risheekaassingh. She brought up Yash's nude scene in particular. 'You complete monkey, why did you have to lower your pants like that? 'What's the point of flirting with actresses when you have a wife waiting at home?' she asked.

According to Rishika, 'beauty is what truly suits a woman, respect is what truly suits a man.' She expressed her disapproval of Yash's 'new business' and encouraged him to treat women with dignity. 'We will make you vacate Karnataka' if women are not respected on screen, she said.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also read: Rashmika Mandanna shares health update amid hip injury recovery: 'Slowing down seems scary'

Questions on portrayal of women and Kiara Advani

Toxic, a popular Kannada movie starring Bollywood actress Kiara Advani, is something Rishika expressed her happiness about. However, she voiced her displeasure with the trailer's portrayal of women. She brought up the fact that the movie features a number of well-known female actresses and asked whether they were treated with respect. 'Why was Kiara Advani brought from Bollywood to be portrayed in such a manner?' she remarked, referring to a scene in the teaser where a lady is questioned about her 'rate'.

Rishika asked Yash's supporters to consider how they would respond if their wives were employed in a different film sector. She made it clear that the portrayal in the movie, not director Geetu Mohandas and her artistic vision, was the target of her criticism.

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