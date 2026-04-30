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Rishi Kapoor death anniversary: Daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni says she'll keep celebrating dad 'until we meet again'

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni posted an emotional story as a tribute to her late father, Rishi Kapoor, on his sixth death anniversary, remembering him with love, nostalgia and a sense of longing.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Apr 30, 2026, 12:45 PM IST

Rishi Kapoor death anniversary: Daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni says she'll keep celebrating dad 'until we meet again'
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Riddhima Kapoor Sahni posted an emotional story as a tribute to her late father, Rishi Kapoor, on his sixth death anniversary, remembering him with love, nostalgia and a sense of longing. The legendary actor, who passed away years ago, continues to keep his memories alive through both his family and his fans, who remember all his contributions to film and his life outside of movies.

An emotional post:

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Riddhima posted a touching message to Instagram together with a timeless photo of the legendary actor on April 30, which marked six years since her father Rishi Kapoor passed away. Her deep emotions led her to express that she would keep honouring, loving, and missing him until their next meeting. The heartfelt message she delivered reached many people because it demonstrated the strong connection she had with her father.

Remembering Rishi Kapoor:

Rishi Kapoor, one of Hindi cinema's most celebrated actors, died at 67 on April 30 2020, after fighting Leukemia for many years. He displayed exceptional bravery throughout his months of medical treatment. His death occurred during India's initial COVID-19 outbreak when the country enforced strict lockdown measures.

Also read: Watch: Shah Rukh Khan's old video of helping senior citizen fan goes viral, admirers call him 'King of hearts'

Riddhima’s journey ahead:

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has developed her professional career from jewellery design work into an entertainment industry career path. She gained attention with her appearance in the reality show The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 2. She is now set to make her Bollywood acting debut with Dadi Ki Shaadi, which will also feature her mother Neetu Kapoor in a prominent role.

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