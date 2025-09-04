Rishi Kapoor birth anniversary: Reliving actor's eternal love story with Neetu Kapoor, from co-stars to soulmates

On Rishi Kapoor’s 73rd birth anniversary today, we revisit a love story that bloomed under studio lights and endured far beyond them, his lifelong partnership with Neetu Kapoor.

On Rishi Kapoor’s birth anniversary today, it’s not just his memorable films that fans are reminiscing about but also his eternal love story with Neetu Kapoor. Their journey together was nothing short of a Bollywood script itself; full of chemistry, charm, companionship, and resilience.

From c o-stars to l ife pa rtners

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu first crossed paths on film sets in the 1970s, and their pairing quickly became a hit with audiences. Movies like Khel Khel Mein, Rafoo Chakkar, Kabhi Kabhie, and Amar Akbar Anthony turned them into one of the most-loved onscreen couples of the era. While their sparkling chemistry was evident on screen, it didn’t take long for their bond to spill into real life.

The turning point came when Rishi, who was abroad for a shoot, sent Neetu a heartfelt telegram expressing how much he missed her. That gesture sealed the deal, and soon after, the two tied the knot on January 22, 1980. Their wedding was a star-studded affair and the beginning of a partnership that would stand the test of time. Together, they welcomed two children, daughter Riddhima and son Ranbir Kapoor, who would go on to carry forward the Kapoor legacy.

ALSO READ: Rishi Kapoor birth anniversary: 7 iconic roles of the legendary actor in Bollywood films, from Bobby to Kapoor & Sons

Together t hrough e very ph ase

After marriage, Neetu chose to step away from the spotlight to focus on family, while Rishi continued his prolific film career. Decades later, the two reunited on screen with Do Dooni Chaar (2010), a film that won hearts for its simplicity and showcased their effortless camaraderie. They later appeared together in Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Besharam, delighting fans with their natural warmth.

Off screen, their love only deepened. When Rishi was diagnosed with leukemia in 2018, Neetu became his pillar of strength, standing by him through treatment in New York. Their bond shone brightest during these testing times, proving that their love was built on more than just shared stardom, it was rooted in companionship, resilience, and unwavering support.

Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020, leaving behind not just an extraordinary cinematic legacy but also a love story that continues to inspire. Even today, Neetu often shares fond memories of him, keeping his spirit alive in the hearts of fans.