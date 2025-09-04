Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Donald Trump likely to sign EU-like trade deal with India if he gets concessions like...

Rishi Kapoor birth anniversary: Reliving actor's eternal love story with Neetu Kapoor, from co-stars to soulmates

Rishi Kapoor birth anniversary: Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni pour their hearts out: 'We celebrate you everyday'

Modi's Master Gambit: How India's PM is playing Trump, Xi, Putin, and Kim Jong Un against each other

Weather Update: Parts of Delhi-NCR receive fresh rainfall, Yamuna water enters nearby areas, airlines issue travel advisory, check details here

Teachers' Day 2025: Who was world's first teacher? All you need to know

SC expresses concern about floods in Himalayan states; observes there's illegal felling of trees

Kapil Sharma SUFFERS another major shock, Kiku Sharda quits The Great Indian Kapil Show after his fight with Krushna Abhishek? He will now go to..

Inside Gauhar Khan-Zaid Darbar's 15 crore Mumbai home with modern aesthetics, magnificent chandelier and...

GST 2.0: Popular cars Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai Creta, Mahindra Thar, Mahindra Scorpio to get cheaper? Know here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Donald Trump likely to sign EU-like trade deal with India if he gets concessions like...

Trump likely to sign EU-like trade deal with India if he gets concessions like..

Rishi Kapoor birth anniversary: Reliving actor's eternal love story with Neetu Kapoor, from co-stars to soulmates

Rishi Kapoor birth anniversary: Reliving actor's eternal love story with Neetu

Rishi Kapoor birth anniversary: Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni pour their hearts out: 'We celebrate you everyday'

Rishi Kapoor birth anniversary: Neetu, Riddhima Kapoor pour their hearts out

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Rishi Kapoor birth anniversary: Reliving actor's eternal love story with Neetu Kapoor, from co-stars to soulmates

On Rishi Kapoor’s 73rd birth anniversary today, we revisit a love story that bloomed under studio lights and endured far beyond them, his lifelong partnership with Neetu Kapoor.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Sep 04, 2025, 02:27 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Rishi Kapoor birth anniversary: Reliving actor's eternal love story with Neetu Kapoor, from co-stars to soulmates
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

On Rishi Kapoor’s birth anniversary today, it’s not just his memorable films that fans are reminiscing about but also his eternal love story with Neetu Kapoor. Their journey together was nothing short of a Bollywood script itself; full of chemistry, charm, companionship, and resilience.

From co-stars to life partners

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu first crossed paths on film sets in the 1970s, and their pairing quickly became a hit with audiences. Movies like Khel Khel Mein, Rafoo Chakkar, Kabhi Kabhie, and Amar Akbar Anthony turned them into one of the most-loved onscreen couples of the era. While their sparkling chemistry was evident on screen, it didn’t take long for their bond to spill into real life.

The turning point came when Rishi, who was abroad for a shoot, sent Neetu a heartfelt telegram expressing how much he missed her. That gesture sealed the deal, and soon after, the two tied the knot on January 22, 1980. Their wedding was a star-studded affair and the beginning of a partnership that would stand the test of time. Together, they welcomed two children, daughter Riddhima and son Ranbir Kapoor, who would go on to carry forward the Kapoor legacy.

ALSO READ: Rishi Kapoor birth anniversary: 7 iconic roles of the legendary actor in Bollywood films, from Bobby to Kapoor & Sons

Together through every phase

After marriage, Neetu chose to step away from the spotlight to focus on family, while Rishi continued his prolific film career. Decades later, the two reunited on screen with Do Dooni Chaar (2010), a film that won hearts for its simplicity and showcased their effortless camaraderie. They later appeared together in Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Besharam, delighting fans with their natural warmth.

Off screen, their love only deepened. When Rishi was diagnosed with leukemia in 2018, Neetu became his pillar of strength, standing by him through treatment in New York. Their bond shone brightest during these testing times, proving that their love was built on more than just shared stardom, it was rooted in companionship, resilience, and unwavering support.

Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020, leaving behind not just an extraordinary cinematic legacy but also a love story that continues to inspire. Even today, Neetu often shares fond memories of him, keeping his spirit alive in the hearts of fans.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
China's Victory Day Parade: Why can India not ignore display of PLA's military might
China's Victory Day Parade: Why can India not ignore PLA's military might?
Former US NSA John Bolton issues BIG statement on Indian PM Modi's meet with China's Xi, Russia's Putin, says, 'Trump has shredded...'
Former US NSA John Bolton issues BIG statement on Indian PM Modi's meet with...
Amid Donald Trump's 50% tariff on India, Putin issues BIG statement: 'Now that colonial era is over...'
Amid Trump 50% tariff on India, Russia's Putin issues BIG statement
Will Manoj Jarange end his fast now? Maharashtra govt assures Kunbi status, details here
Will Manoj Jarange end his fast now? Maharashtra govt assures Kunbi status
Chaos erupts on Delhi-Kolkata IndiGo flight after passenger chants 'Har Har Mahadev', gets handed over to security; here's what happened
Delhi-Kolkata IndiGo flight chaos over 'Har Har Mahadev' chant: Passenger handed
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE