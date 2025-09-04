Rishi Kapoor birth anniversary: 7 iconic roles of the legendary actor in Bollywood films, from Bobby to Kapoor & Sons
ENTERTAINMENT
Rishi Kapoor, one of Bollywood’s most versatile actors, delivered timeless performances across decades. From his romantic debut in Bobby to classics like Amar Akbar Anthony, Karz, and later gems like Do Dooni Chaar and Kapoor & Sons, his iconic roles continue to inspire generations.
Rishi Kapoor, one of Bollywood’s most beloved stars, carved a special place in Indian cinema with his charm, versatility, and natural screen presence. From his debut as a child artist to his powerful mature roles, Kapoor’s journey spanned decades and gave audiences some unforgettable performances. Here are seven iconic roles that showcase his brilliance:
Rishi Kapoor’s big break as a leading man came with Bobby. His portrayal of the innocent yet rebellious Raj Nath made him the heartthrob of an entire generation. The film’s success cemented his status as a romantic hero.
In this cult classic, Kapoor played Akbar, one of the three brothers separated at birth. His comic timing, vibrant energy, and memorable songs made his role iconic in this blockbuster entertainer.
A musical thriller ahead of its time, Karz saw Rishi Kapoor in the role of Monty, a singer reincarnated to avenge his past life’s murder. His performance, paired with evergreen music, remains unforgettable.
Opposite Sridevi, Kapoor’s role as Rohit added immense depth to this romantic tragedy. His charm and emotional intensity contributed to making Chandni a timeless love story.
Rishi Kapoor showcased his versatility by essaying a double role in this family drama filled with romance, mystery, and action, proving his ability to adapt to varied genres.
As a middle-class school teacher struggling with modern-day aspirations, Kapoor delivered one of his most endearing performances, winning the National Film Award for Best Feature Film (Hindi).
In a completely transformative role, Kapoor played the quirky, fun-loving grandfather. His prosthetic-heavy performance added humour and heart, earning him critical acclaim.
Rishi Kapoor’s career was a perfect blend of romance, comedy, and drama. Each role reflected his ability to reinvent himself with time, leaving behind a legacy that continues to inspire actors and entertain audiences.
