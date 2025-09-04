Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Rishi Kapoor birth anniversary: 7 iconic roles of the legendary actor in Bollywood films, from Bobby to Kapoor & Sons

Shikhar Dhawan summoned by ED in illegal betting app case, here's what we know so far

Russian President Putin invites Ukrainian President to Moscow for 'possibe meeting' amid conflict, says, if 'Zelenskyy is ready, he can come...'

Saiyaara fame Aneet Padda's dreamy Mumbai home is a blend of boho charm and rustic elegance, SEE PICS

Who is Siddharth Kerkar, mystery man spotted with Sara Tendulkar in Goa, old vacation pics go viral, watch here

Masaba Gupta sets major fitness goals with her intense workout routine in viral Instagram video

Who is Ashish Kapoor? Television actor arrested in Pune over sexual assault allegations

'Colonial era is now over': Putin slams Europe's plans for sanctions on India, China

This is the second-longest river in Europe, which crosses the most countries in the world, it is...

Ahead of Asia Cup, MLA's son-in-law joins Team India, BCCI gives him BIG opportunity to..., he is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier

Rishi Kapoor birth anniversary: 7 iconic roles of the legendary actor in Bollywood films, from Bobby to Kapoor & Sons

Rishi Kapoor birth anniversary: 7 iconic roles of the legendary actor

Russian President Putin invites Ukrainian President to Moscow for 'possibe meeting' amid conflict, says, if 'Zelenskyy is ready, he can come...'

Russian President Putin invites Ukrainian President to Moscow for meeting...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Rishi Kapoor birth anniversary: 7 iconic roles of the legendary actor in Bollywood films, from Bobby to Kapoor & Sons

Rishi Kapoor, one of Bollywood’s most versatile actors, delivered timeless performances across decades. From his romantic debut in Bobby to classics like Amar Akbar Anthony, Karz, and later gems like Do Dooni Chaar and Kapoor & Sons, his iconic roles continue to inspire generations.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Sep 04, 2025, 12:04 PM IST

Rishi Kapoor birth anniversary: 7 iconic roles of the legendary actor in Bollywood films, from Bobby to Kapoor & Sons
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Rishi Kapoor, one of Bollywood’s most beloved stars, carved a special place in Indian cinema with his charm, versatility, and natural screen presence. From his debut as a child artist to his powerful mature roles, Kapoor’s journey spanned decades and gave audiences some unforgettable performances. Here are seven iconic roles that showcase his brilliance:

Bobby (1973)

Untitled-design-2025-09-04-T114911-311

Rishi Kapoor’s big break as a leading man came with Bobby. His portrayal of the innocent yet rebellious Raj Nath made him the heartthrob of an entire generation. The film’s success cemented his status as a romantic hero.

Amar Akbar Anthony (1977)

Untitled-design-2025-09-04-T115153-431

In this cult classic, Kapoor played Akbar, one of the three brothers separated at birth. His comic timing, vibrant energy, and memorable songs made his role iconic in this blockbuster entertainer.

Karz (1980)

Untitled-design-2025-09-04-T115327-545

A musical thriller ahead of its time, Karz saw Rishi Kapoor in the role of Monty, a singer reincarnated to avenge his past life’s murder. His performance, paired with evergreen music, remains unforgettable.

Chandni (1989)

Untitled-design-2025-09-04-T115448-152

Opposite Sridevi, Kapoor’s role as Rohit added immense depth to this romantic tragedy. His charm and emotional intensity contributed to making Chandni a timeless love story.

Bol Radha Bol (1992)

Untitled-design-2025-09-04-T115559-323

Rishi Kapoor showcased his versatility by essaying a double role in this family drama filled with romance, mystery, and action, proving his ability to adapt to varied genres.

Do Dooni Chaar (2010)

Untitled-design-2025-09-04-T115726-277

As a middle-class school teacher struggling with modern-day aspirations, Kapoor delivered one of his most endearing performances, winning the National Film Award for Best Feature Film (Hindi).

Kapoor & Sons (2016)

Untitled-design-2025-09-04-T120147-016

In a completely transformative role, Kapoor played the quirky, fun-loving grandfather. His prosthetic-heavy performance added humour and heart, earning him critical acclaim.

Rishi Kapoor’s career was a perfect blend of romance, comedy, and drama. Each role reflected his ability to reinvent himself with time, leaving behind a legacy that continues to inspire actors and entertain audiences.

ALSO READ: This actor was launched in Bollywood by debt-ridden father, became superstar after debut, claims success 'polluted him', he was..., movie was...

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Meet Kim Ju Ae, Kim Jong Un's daughter, who makes her international debut in China; fuels speculations of being 'groomed' to lead North Korea
Meet Kim Ju Ae, Kim Jong Un's daughter, who makes her international debut...
Shehnaaz Gill-starrer Ikk Kudi postponed due to Punjab floods: 'We feel it is our responsibility to...'
Shehnaaz Gill-starrer Ikk Kudi postponed due to Punjab floods
Malaika Arora shares easy no-equipment abs workout to burn belly fat at home
Malaika Arora shares easy no-equipment abs workout to burn belly fat at home
How Authentic, Cross-Cultural Coaches Rewire Executive Culture in Asia — and Beyond: Devika Das on Leading with Presence and Purpose
Devika Das: Authentic Leadership for Asian Executives
GST Council approves highest tax rate of 40% on these goods; check list here
GST Council approves highest tax rate of 40% on these goods; check list here
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE