Rishab Shetty to visit world's oldest temple to pay gratitude for Kantara Chapter 1 success, it is located in...

Rishab Shetty will be visiting the historic Mundeshwari Temple in Bihar, which is considered the world's oldest functional temple, and Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi to express his gratitude for the success of Hombale Films' Kantara: Chapter 1.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 16, 2025, 07:12 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Headlined and helmed by Rishab Shetty, Kantara: Chapter 1 continues its unstoppable rise, breaking new records of success with each passing day. Receiving overwhelming love and admiration from audiences nationwide, the Hombale Films production is showcasing exceptional box office growth and cementing its position as a resounding triumph.

Amidst this phenomenal success, Rishab Shetty will be visiting the historic Mundeshwari Temple in Bihar to seek divine blessings. The Mundeshwari Temple is considered the world's oldest temple where regular religious proceedings have happened without a break for nearly 2000 years. While Kantara Chapter 1 continues to win hearts, Rishab attributes all its success to God.

The Kannada actor-filmmaker will also visit the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi. His spiritual sojourn to India’s holy shrines serves as a gesture of humility, dedicating his film’s triumph to the grace of the divine and the love of his audience. Last week, the Kirik Party director also visited Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai.

Released on October 2, in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Tamil languages, Kantara Chapter 1 has earned Rs 475 crore net in India and grossed Rs 670 crore worldwide. The mythological action drama also features Gulshan Devaiah, Rukmini Vasanth, Pramod Shetty, Jayaram, and Prakash Thuminad in the leading roles.

