Rishab Shetty to receive Leadership in Cinema Award At Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2026

Speaking on the recognition, Rishab Shetty said, "I am deeply honoured to receive the Leadership in Cinema Award from the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. It is incredibly meaningful to see stories rooted in our heritage resonate with audiences across the world."

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) will honour acclaimed actor, writer and filmmaker Rishab Shetty with its prestigious Leadership in Cinema Award at its 2026 edition, recognising his significant contribution to contemporary Indian cinema and his growing influence on the global storytelling landscape. The Leadership in Cinema Award acknowledges Shetty's role in expanding the global conversation around Indian cinema through stories that are authentic, culturally grounded and artistically ambitious.

Best known for the Kantara franchise, Shetty has emerged as one of India's most distinctive cinematic voices by crafting stories deeply rooted in the traditions, folklore and spiritual heritage of coastal Karnataka. His films, which seamlessly blend mythology, faith, ecology and human emotion, have struck a chord with audiences worldwide, proving that culturally rooted narratives can transcend borders.

Shetty will attend IFFM 2026 as one of the festival's marquee guests. Considered one of the festival's highest honours, the Leadership in Cinema Award celebrates artists whose work has made a lasting impact on cinema and culture. Previous recipients include several distinguished names from Indian cinema, with Shetty joining the ranks of celebrated creative trailblazers.

Speaking on the recognition, Rishab Shetty said, "I am deeply honoured to receive the Leadership in Cinema Award from the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. Storytelling has always been my way of celebrating our culture, our traditions and the communities that inspire us. It is incredibly meaningful to see stories rooted in our heritage resonate with audiences across the world. I look forward to being in Melbourne and celebrating the incredible diversity and strength of Indian cinema with fellow filmmakers and audiences."

The 2026 edition of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, set to take place from August 13 to August 26, will bring together leading voices from Indian and South Asian cinema for a celebration of storytelling through film screenings, panel discussions, industry events and the annual IFFM Awards.

READ | Ramayana: Trailer of Ranbir Kapoor, Yash-starrer epic to finally release on this date after multiple leaks