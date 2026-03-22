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Rishab Shetty says Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 'isn't just a sequel, it's a statement': 'Every frame hits like a war drum'

Praising Dhurandhar 2 director Aditya Dhar, Rishab Shetty wrote, "Brilliant storytelling, brother absolutely loved the detailing." Dhar replied him, "Truly means a lot coming from you Brother. As a huge fan of Kantara, your words make this even more special."

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Mar 22, 2026, 06:21 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Rishab Shetty says Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 'isn't just a sequel, it's a statement': 'Every frame hits like a war drum'
Rishab Shetty reviews Dhurandhar 2
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Actor-director Rishab Shetty lauded Ranveer Singh-led Dhurandhar: The Revenge, directed by Aditya Dhar, and said every frame in the film hits like a war drum. Dhurandhar: The Revenge is a sequel to Dhar's 2025 release Dhurandhar. The film released on Thursday and also stars R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi, who are reprising their roles. 

Shetty shared a poster of the film on his X handle and wrote, "#DhurandharTheRevenge the very first scene pulls you in and never lets go. Every frame hits like a war drum. This isn’t just a sequel; it’s a statement. Brilliant storytelling, brother absolutely loved the detailing, @AdityaDharFilms." He further added, "Top-notch performances by every single artist @ActorMadhavan sir, @rampalarjun, @RanveerOfficial, @bolbedibol, #SaraArjun and @duttsanjay sir take a bow."

Concluding his thoughts, the Kantara actor and director stated, "Spectacular visuals by #VikashNowlakha, and a big shoutout to the technicians for elevating the film so powerfully through music @shashwatology and editing #ShivkumarVPanicker." Replying to him, Aditya wrote, "Truly means a lot coming from you Brother. As a huge fan of Kantara, your words make this even more special. Grateful."

Dhurandhar: The Revenge has wreaked havoc at the box office within first three days of its release. It has earned Rs 339.27 crore net in India and grossed Rs 501.04 crore worldwide, as per the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk. The first part collected Rs 875 crore net in India and grossed Rs 1300 crore globally, becoming the second highest-grossing Hindi film globally and highest-earning Hindi film in India. The sequel is set to demolish the box office records created by the first part.

READ | Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 3: Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar film scripts history, crosses Rs 500 crore worldwide

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