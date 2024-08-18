From Rishab Shetty, Manoj Bajpayee to Neena Gupta; here's how much money National Film Awards 2024 winners will receive

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Shivangi Joshi, Surbhi Chandna slam Mamata Banerjee's handling of Kolkata doctor rape-murder: 'If you still support...'

Is Rhea Chakraborty dating India's youngest billionaire? Man worth Rs 26000 crore, earlier dated Miss World, owns...

This wedding soured relations between Gandhi-Bachchan families, know what exactly happened

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Victim's father breaks silence, says, 'had full faith in Mamata Banerjee, but now...'

Nithya Menen defends National Award win for Thiruchitrambalam after backlash: 'Why is it ignored...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Shivangi Joshi, Surbhi Chandna slam Mamata Banerjee's handling of Kolkata doctor rape-murder: 'If you still support...'

Shivangi Joshi, Surbhi Chandna slam Mamata Banerjee's handling of Kolkata doctor rape-murder: 'If you still support...'

Nithya Menen defends National Award win for Thiruchitrambalam after backlash: 'Why is it ignored...'

Nithya Menen defends National Award win for Thiruchitrambalam after backlash: 'Why is it ignored...'

This company's revenue crosses Rs 300 crore mark, know its connection with Ratan Tata

This company's revenue crosses Rs 300 crore mark, know its connection with Ratan Tata

7 amazing health benefits of various parts of lotus

7 amazing health benefits of various parts of lotus

8 iconic pictures of cosmos by NASA

8 iconic pictures of cosmos by NASA

Premium CNG cars in India with excellent mileage

Premium CNG cars in India with excellent mileage

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

इस गांव के बच्चों ने पहली बार देखा ड्रोन, डर कर करने लगे ऐसी हरकतें, देखें ये Drone Video

इस गांव के बच्चों ने पहली बार देखा ड्रोन, डर कर करने लगे ऐसी हरकतें, देखें ये Drone Video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This Shah Rukh Khan flop was rejected by Hrithik Roshan, actress quit Bollywood; film later became cult classic, won...

This Shah Rukh Khan flop was rejected by Hrithik Roshan, actress quit Bollywood; film later became cult classic, won...

Top Harley-Davidson bikes to buy in India: Check prices, features and more

Top Harley-Davidson bikes to buy in India: Check prices, features and more

In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Lonavala

In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Lonavala

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Bengali Film Actors Join Protesting Doctors Day After Mob Vandalize Hospital

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Bengali Film Actors Join Protesting Doctors Day After Mob Vandalize Hospital

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Angry Medical Students Raise Their Voices, Question System, Demand Justice

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Angry Medical Students Raise Their Voices, Question System, Demand Justice

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Silence' On Doctor's Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Silence' On Doctor's Murder

Shivangi Joshi, Surbhi Chandna slam Mamata Banerjee's handling of Kolkata doctor rape-murder: 'If you still support...'

Shivangi Joshi, Surbhi Chandna slam Mamata Banerjee's handling of Kolkata doctor rape-murder: 'If you still support...'

Is Rhea Chakraborty dating India's youngest billionaire? Man worth Rs 26000 crore, earlier dated Miss World, owns...

Is Rhea Chakraborty dating India's youngest billionaire? Man worth Rs 26000 crore, earlier dated Miss World, owns...

Nithya Menen defends National Award win for Thiruchitrambalam after backlash: 'Why is it ignored...'

Nithya Menen defends National Award win for Thiruchitrambalam after backlash: 'Why is it ignored...'

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

From Rishab Shetty, Manoj Bajpayee to Neena Gupta; here's how much money National Film Awards 2024 winners will receive

Rishab Shetty, Nithya Menen, Manasi Parekh, Neena Gupta, and Pavan Raj Malhotra have won the acting honours at the 70th National Film Awards.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 18, 2024, 10:25 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

From Rishab Shetty, Manoj Bajpayee to Neena Gupta; here's how much money National Film Awards 2024 winners will receive
Rishab Shetty, Neena Gupta, Manoj Bajpayee - 70th National Film Awards winners
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The 70th National Film Awards, honouring the best films and performances of the Indian films certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in 2022, were announced on August 16, 2024. The National Film Awards winners are either given the Swarna Kamal (Golden Lotus) medal or the Rajat Kamal (Silver Lotus) medal. Some awardees are just presented with a Certificate of Special Mention also. The Swarna Kamal awardees are presented with a cash prize of Rs 3 lakh and the Rajat Kamal awardees are presented with a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh.

The Swarna Kamal awardees at the 70th National Film Awards

Aattam has been awarded the Best Feature Film. Its producers Joy Movie Productions and director Anand Ekarshi will receive the Swarna Kamal medal and Rs 3 lakh each. Kantara has been named the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. Its producer Hombale Films and director Rishab Shetty will be presented with a Swarna Kamal and Rs 3 lakh each. Sooraj Barjatya will also receive the same medal and the same amount for winning the Best Director award for Uunchai. Brahmastra Part One: Shiva was named the Best Film in AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comic) category. Its producer Dharma Productions and director Ayan Mukerji will receive a Swarna Kamal and Rs 3 lakh each.

The Rajat Kamal awardees at the 70th National Film Awards

Rishab Shetty, Pavan Raj Malhotra, and Neena Gupta, who have been named the Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Supporting Actress will be presented with the Rajat Kamal and a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh each. Nithya Menen and Manasi Parekh, who have jointly been named as the Best Actress winners, will receive a Rajat Kamal each and share Rs 2 lakh between them equally. Pritam and AR Rahman, who have won the Best Music and Best Background Score, will be given a Rajat Kamal and Rs 2 lakh each. Arijit Singh and Bombay Jayshree, who have been named as the Best Male Playback Singer and Best Female Playback Singer, will win a Rajat Kamal and Rs 2 lakh each.

Certificate of Special Mention awardees

Manoj Bajpayee has won the Special Mention award for his performance in Gulmohar. He will just receive a Certificate and no cash prize. The music director Sanjoy Salil Chowdhury will also receive a Certificate of Special Mention for his composition in the Malayalam film Kadhikan.

READ | Aattam, Ponniyin Selvan, Gulmohar, Kantara; where to watch National Awards 2024-winning films on OTT

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

When will Neeraj Chopra be in action again after Paris Olympics? Check date, venue and other details

When will Neeraj Chopra be in action again after Paris Olympics? Check date, venue and other details

Meet man who once did farming, now lives in Rs 98 crore home near Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata is his...

Meet man who once did farming, now lives in Rs 98 crore home near Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata is his...

Kritika Kamra on Gyaarah Gyaarah's cliffhanger ending, shares update about season 2: 'People are...' | Exclusive

Kritika Kamra on Gyaarah Gyaarah's cliffhanger ending, shares update about season 2: 'People are...' | Exclusive

Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim to begin three-day visit to India today, will meet PM Modi on...

Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim to begin three-day visit to India today, will meet PM Modi on...

Viral video: Little girl dances her heart out to Maye Ni Maye, internet calls her 'choti Madhuri'

Viral video: Little girl dances her heart out to Maye Ni Maye, internet calls her 'choti Madhuri'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This Shah Rukh Khan flop was rejected by Hrithik Roshan, actress quit Bollywood; film later became cult classic, won...

This Shah Rukh Khan flop was rejected by Hrithik Roshan, actress quit Bollywood; film later became cult classic, won...

Top Harley-Davidson bikes to buy in India: Check prices, features and more

Top Harley-Davidson bikes to buy in India: Check prices, features and more

In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Lonavala

In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Lonavala

5 best heart-warming moments from Paris 2024 Olympics

5 best heart-warming moments from Paris 2024 Olympics

This top star was cheated by husband with her sister, lost eye, got paralysed after being slapped by co-star; died at...

This top star was cheated by husband with her sister, lost eye, got paralysed after being slapped by co-star; died at...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement