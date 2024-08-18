From Rishab Shetty, Manoj Bajpayee to Neena Gupta; here's how much money National Film Awards 2024 winners will receive

Rishab Shetty, Nithya Menen, Manasi Parekh, Neena Gupta, and Pavan Raj Malhotra have won the acting honours at the 70th National Film Awards.

The 70th National Film Awards, honouring the best films and performances of the Indian films certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in 2022, were announced on August 16, 2024. The National Film Awards winners are either given the Swarna Kamal (Golden Lotus) medal or the Rajat Kamal (Silver Lotus) medal. Some awardees are just presented with a Certificate of Special Mention also. The Swarna Kamal awardees are presented with a cash prize of Rs 3 lakh and the Rajat Kamal awardees are presented with a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh.

The Swarna Kamal awardees at the 70th National Film Awards

Aattam has been awarded the Best Feature Film. Its producers Joy Movie Productions and director Anand Ekarshi will receive the Swarna Kamal medal and Rs 3 lakh each. Kantara has been named the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. Its producer Hombale Films and director Rishab Shetty will be presented with a Swarna Kamal and Rs 3 lakh each. Sooraj Barjatya will also receive the same medal and the same amount for winning the Best Director award for Uunchai. Brahmastra Part One: Shiva was named the Best Film in AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comic) category. Its producer Dharma Productions and director Ayan Mukerji will receive a Swarna Kamal and Rs 3 lakh each.

The Rajat Kamal awardees at the 70th National Film Awards

Rishab Shetty, Pavan Raj Malhotra, and Neena Gupta, who have been named the Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Supporting Actress will be presented with the Rajat Kamal and a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh each. Nithya Menen and Manasi Parekh, who have jointly been named as the Best Actress winners, will receive a Rajat Kamal each and share Rs 2 lakh between them equally. Pritam and AR Rahman, who have won the Best Music and Best Background Score, will be given a Rajat Kamal and Rs 2 lakh each. Arijit Singh and Bombay Jayshree, who have been named as the Best Male Playback Singer and Best Female Playback Singer, will win a Rajat Kamal and Rs 2 lakh each.



Certificate of Special Mention awardees

Manoj Bajpayee has won the Special Mention award for his performance in Gulmohar. He will just receive a Certificate and no cash prize. The music director Sanjoy Salil Chowdhury will also receive a Certificate of Special Mention for his composition in the Malayalam film Kadhikan.

