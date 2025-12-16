FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Rishab Shetty makes first statement after Ranveer Singh 'insulting' Bhuta Kola, ADMITS he's 'uncomfortable' watching mimicry of Daivas: 'I request people not to...'

After Ranveer Singh mimicked the Bootas from Kantara, Rishab Shetty made his first statement, admitting that he's uncomfortable to see such imitations, and he keeps requesting people not to do it.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Dec 16, 2025

Rishab Shetty makes first statement after Ranveer Singh 'insulting' Bhuta Kola, ADMITS he's 'uncomfortable' watching mimicry of Daivas: 'I request people not to...'
Rishab Shetty warning Ranveer Singh not to mimic Boota Kola
Actor, filmmaker Rishab Shetty has reacted to people imitating Daivas at an event by Behindwoods in Chennai. Rishab has become a pan-India star with his Kantara franchise, which is rooted in the cultural heritage of Boota Kola from Karnataka. After Ranveer Singh mimicked the daiva at the International Film Festival, Goa, he received a severe backlash on the internet. Even Rishab warned him at the event, and he looked embarrassed watching Singh imitating the sacred Bootas, and calling Chavundi Daiva 'female ghost'.

Rishab Shetty's first statement after Ranveer Singh's gimmick

Rishab, without naming Ranveer, admitted on stage about the risk a film like Kantara poses. The culture and tradition may be reduced to pop culture, which would be an insult to the Daivas. Shetty said that as a filmmaker, he took the guidance of several elders to ensure that everything was portrayed with utmost respect.

He also shared that once the film is released, people tend to mimic it, he said. Rishab said, “That makes me uncomfortable. While much of the film is cinema and performance, the daiva element is sensitive and sacred. Wherever I go, I request people not to perform it on stage or mock it. It is emotionally deeply connected to us.” He further confessed about how bad he feels when he sees the daivas being ‘mocked' despite the film’s team requests. 

Ranveer Singh's apology 

After Ranveer Singh's imitation went viral, he realised his mistake, and days before Dhurandhar's release, he issued an apology on his Instagram. Singh clarified that he didn't mean to hurt sentiments, but to acknowledge an artiste work.  "My intention was to highlight Rishabh's incredible performance in the film. Actor to actor, I know how much it would take to perform that particular scene in the way that he did, for which he has my utmost admiration.” On the work front, Ranveer made a smashing comeback with Dhurandhar. The film has grossed over Rs 500 crore worldwide and continues to dominate the big screens.

