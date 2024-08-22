Twitter
Rishab Shetty learns Kalaripayattu for Kantara Chapter 1, photo goes viral, fans call him 'perfectionist'

Rishab Shetty took to his social media and shared a picture from his Kalaripayattu training session.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 22, 2024, 07:53 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Rishab Shetty learns Kalaripayattu for Kantara Chapter 1, photo goes viral, fans call him 'perfectionist'
Rishab Shetty is one of the most dedicated actors in the industry, who showcased his acting prowess in Kantara. While the film became a phenomenal success, it also won him a National Award for Best Actor.

Now he is set to take it a notch higher in his upcoming Kantara Chapter 1, for which he is learning Kalaripayattu. Rishab took to his social media and shared a picture from his Kalaripayattu training session. 

Remarkably, in Kantara, Rishab also performed the bull race sequence of the Kambala race by himself. Now, he is learning Kalaripayattu that indeed speaks volumes of his dedication to bring something new to his audience. Considered one of the oldest and most scientific martial arts in the world, Kalaripayattu originated in Kerala. 

Rishab Shetty is working on delivering a divine experience like never before with the highly anticipated Kantara Chapter 1. Additionally, he is in talks with Bollywood director Ashutosh Gowariker for a potential collaboration.

Rishab Shetty won the National Award for Kantara

On August 16, the winners of the 70th National Award were announced in New Delhi. Rishab won Best Actor for his performance in Kantara. The pan-India blockbuster also won Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. 

