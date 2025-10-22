FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 mints Rs 750 crore, set to become highest-grossing Indian film of 2025 after its English version releases on...

Produced by Hombale Films, Kantara Chapter 1 has earned over Rs 550 crore net in India and grossed over Rs 750 crore worldwide. It will soon surpass Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava to become the highest-grossing Indian film of the year.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 22, 2025, 05:13 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

The mythological epic Kantara: Chapter 1 continues to dominate the box office in its third week of release. Headlined and helmed by Rishab Shetty, the action-packed drama has garnered widespread acclaim from both audiences and critics for its compelling storytelling, stellar performances, captivating screenplay, and impressive visual grandeur.

Produced by Hombale Films, Kantara Chapter 1 has earned over Rs 550 crore net in India and grossed over Rs 750 crore worldwide. It will soon surpass Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava to become the highest-grossing Indian film of the year. The epic historical action film collected Rs 602 crore net in India and minted Rs 807 crore globally.

A prequel to Shetty's 2022 hit Kantara, Kantara Chapter 1 was released in the original Kannada language and the dubbed languages in Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, and Tamil on October 2 coinciding with Dussehra and Gandhi Jayanti. Now, the film is all set to release in the English language too on October 31.

The production house Hombale Films took to its social media handles, shared the announcement poster, and wrote, "A divine saga that resonates beyond borders and languages! #KantaraChapter1 English Version releasing in cinemas worldwide from October 31st. Experience the epic journey of faith, culture, and devotion in all its glory."

Set in pre-colonial Karnataka during the reign of the Kadamba dynasty from Banavasi, Kantara: Chapter 1 explores the clash between the forest-dwelling tribals of Kantara and a tyrannical king. Alongside Rishab Shetty, the mythological action drama stars Gulshan Devaiah, Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, Pramod Shetty, Rakesh Poojari, and Prakash Thuminad in key roles.

