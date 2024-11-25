Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1 will release in cinemas on October 2, 2025.

Headlined and helmed by Rishab Shetty, Kantara was one of the biggest blockbusters in 2022. Made in just Rs 16 crore, the action drama grossed Rs 408 crore worldwide. In February 2023, Rishab announced the film's prequel titled Kantara: Chapter 1. The prequel is currently being shot on a massive scale.

Several reports claimed that an accident occurred on the sets of the film, in which six junior artistes were injured. "The incident happened while the crew members were returning to Kollur after completing the shoot at Mudoor in Jadkal. The mini-bus was carrying 20 junior artistes when it met with the accident,” a police officer was quoted telling PTI.

However, now a source close to the production has denied reports of the injuries, and has stated, "The news making rounds is completely false. The Kantara: Chapter 1 team began shooting at 6 AM today, and everything is proceeding as normal. A minor accident occurred 20 kilometers away from the shooting location, involving a local bus carrying some members of the Kantara team. However, no injuries were reported."

It was earlier this month when the release date of Kantara: Chapter 1 was announced. The Rishab Shetty film will hit theatres on October 2, 2025, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. The production house Hombale Films has stated that the movie will be released in seven languages - Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Bengali.

