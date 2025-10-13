Add DNA as a Preferred Source
ENTERTAINMENT

Rishab Shetty celebrates success of Kantara Chapter One by flaunting his 'swollen leg, exhausted body', reveals film was only possible because of 'divine energy'

As Kantara Chapter One is few inches away from fetching Rs 500 crores worldwide, Rishab Shetty displayed the hard work he put into making this film grand.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 13, 2025, 01:14 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Rishab Shetty celebrates success of Kantara Chapter One by flaunting his 'swollen leg, exhausted body', reveals film was only possible because of 'divine energy'
Rishab Shetty in Kantara Chapter One
Rishab Shetty has made India proud again with his latest blockbuster, Kantara Chapter One. The prequel to Kantara (2022) released with universally positive reviews, and the film is inches away from entering Rs 500 crores worldwide. The primary reason why Rishab struck gold with Kantara: Chapter 1 is his hard work and dedication. The journey of Kantara isn't easy, and Rishab gave a glimpse of the pain that went behind in creating this masterpiece. 

On Monday, Rishab shared a carousel post on his Instagram, celebrating the success of his latest film by flaunting his swollen leg, which he got while shooting the climax sequence of the film. Speaking about shooting the much-celebrated climax with an exhausted body, the Kannada actor captioned the post, "This was during the climax shoot, a swollen leg, an exhausted body .. but today, the climax has become something that millions watch and admire. This was only possible through the blessings of the divine energy we believe in. Heartfelt thanks to everyone who has supported us."

Earlier in an interview, Rishab revealed the drafts it took to finalise the screenplay of Kantara: Chapter 1. In an interaction with IANS, he revealed that it took 15-16 drafts to achieve a final screenplay of the prequel with every theme and narrative thread that the makers wished to inculcate. "I think, 15-16 drafts. Yes, it is almost a 15-16 narration. So, I would say those 15-16 were narration drafts," Rishab said. 

He further revealed that in the first part, they didn't write many drafts, and they finished writing in 3-4 months, followed by production. "When we did the prequel, we started the discussion. We started with the story of Shiva's father; we finished that script, and the bound script was ready. However, later we understood that the first part needs a backstory, so we thought, ‘Let's go back a little, let's keep it as a beginning, and let's not keep it as a legend’." Rishab asserted.

(With inputs from Ians)

