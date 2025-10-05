Rishab Shetty BREAKS SILENCE on Kantara 3, drops major update on third instalment: 'I don't want to do it, unless..'

Rishab Shetty opened up about the success of Kantara Chapter One, and also dropped a major update on Kantara 3.

Actor, director Rishab Shetty is currently flying high with the stupendous success of Kantara Chapter One. The prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara, released on October 2, has already crossed the Rs 160 crore mark in just three days. Amid the positive reviews and monstrous run, Rishab joined Rediff, discussing what inspired him to make Chapter One, and also if he's making Kantara 3.

When asked what inspired him to make a prequel to Kantara, and not a sequel, Rishab said, "I had some thoughts which, after the release of the first film, I discussed with my co-writer. I got the idea that one more part of the franchise can be made. We thought that instead of making a sequel, let's make a prequel to give a proper backstory."

Speaking about how his life changed after the success of Kantara, Rishab said, "We started Kantara during the second lockdown. Vijay Kiragandur, after watching my first film Sarkari, offered me a film. He asked us to pitch it to him if we had any ideas. After the release, the Kannada audience appreciated us so much. It was like converting a spark into a wildfire." He further added, "The response from every audience -- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu -- has impacted us a lot."

Going with the super-strong reception for Kantara Chapter One, the sequel is inevitable. However, Rishab isn't keen to cash in on the franchise, and said a major thing about Kantara 3. Rishab won't be going ahead with the third instalment until he's convinced of the story. "Honestly, I don't want to do it just because I am expected to. What I want is for the story to be right to make a third film. I don't want to keep doing anything repetitive. I won't do Part 3 unless there's something better and meaningful to explore." On the work front, Rishab will next be seen in Jai Hanuman.