Rishab Rikhiram Sharma to join Shankar Mahadevan at Commonwealth Games 2026 closing ceremony

Rishab Rikhiram Sharma and Shankar Mahadevan will headline India's 20-minute cultural presentation at the CWG 2026 closing ceremony on August 2 in Glasgow, culminating in the formal Commonwealth Games flag handover ceremony to India as the host country for the 2030 centenary edition in Ahmedabad.

Acclaimed sitar virtuoso Rishab Rikhiram Sharma is all set to perform at the Closing Ceremony of the XXIII Commonwealth Games on August 2, 2026. The much-awaited neo-classical performance will take place at Glasgow's iconic OVO Hydro in Scotland, marking the culmination of the 11-day international multi-sport event.

The announcement comes shortly after Sharma joined the music team for Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious epic Ramayana, where he is collaborating with Academy Award-winning composers Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman. Widely recognised for blending Indian classical music with electronic and ambient influences, Sharma is the youngest and last disciple of the legendary Pandit Ravi Shankar and belongs to the historic Rikhi Ram family of instrument makers.

The Commonwealth Games 2026 closing ceremony will celebrate sportsmanship, culture and unity before officially handing over the Commonwealth Games flag to India, which will host the landmark centenary edition in Ahmedabad in 2030. Sharma will take the stage alongside National Award-winning composer-singer Shankar Mahadevan and his sons, Siddharth and Shivam, as part of a 20-minute cultural showcase highlighting India's rich artistic heritage.

Speaking about the honour, Rishab Rikhiram Sharma said, "Performing at the Commonwealth Games and representing India’s deep musical heritage is an absolute honour. I look forward to bringing the spirit and sanctity of classical fusion music to Glasgow."

With this performance, Sharma joins an illustrious list of Indian musicians who have headlined Commonwealth Games ceremonies over the years. The roster includes celebrated names such as Sonu Nigam, Shubha Mudgal, Kailash Kher, Sukhwinder Singh, Hariharan, Sunidhi Chauhan, Shreya Ghoshal and AR Rahman.

The Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games, being held from July 23 to August 2, has brought together more than 3,000 athletes from 74 nations and territories across 10 sports and six integrated para-sports. India's 122-member contingent has enjoyed a strong campaign, with standout performances including Mirabai Chanu's historic third consecutive Commonwealth Games gold, as well as podium finishes from weightlifter Rishikanta Singh and Muthupandi Raja, and para powerlifter Jhandu Kumar.

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