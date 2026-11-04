Rishab Rikhiram Sharma releases devotional single Rama Rama, music video filmed at 260-year-old Kusum Sarovar - Watch

Rishab Rikhiram Sharma's Rama Rama captures the true cultural sound of India by blending centuries-old Sanatan Dharma wisdom with a grand, cinematic music video filmed at the historic 260-year-old Kusum Sarovar on the Govardhan Parikrama in Mathura.

Sitarist, music producer and mental health advocate Rishab Rikhiram Sharma has released his latest independent single, Rama Rama, a devotional bhajan released ahead of Diwali. Celebrating Lord Rama's return to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile, the track seeks to capture the spirit of the festival through a blend of traditional Indian music and contemporary production. Diwali commemorates Lord Rama's homecoming and his victory over evil, with the people of Ayodhya welcoming him by lighting rows of earthen lamps.

Through Rama Rama, Rishab attempts to recreate that sense of devotion, celebration and hope, offering listeners a musical tribute to the occasion. The bhajan draws from the traditional 8-beat Bhajani cycle and is composed in Raga Mishra Khamaj. While the sitar takes centre stage, the arrangement also features tabla, dholak, flute, shehnai and duff. The composition brings a contemporary touch to a devotional tradition deeply rooted in Hindi, Bhojpuri and Maithili-speaking communities.

Rishab Rikhiram Sharma shot Rama Rama at 260-year-old Kusum Sarovar

The accompanying music video has been filmed at the historic 260-year-old Kusum Sarovar along the Govardhan Parikrama route in Mathura. The location also carries a mythological connection between Lord Ram and Lord Krishna. According to ancient lore, Govardhan Hill was saddened after missing the opportunity to become part of the Ram Setu bridge. Lord Ram is believed to have promised that he would return to lift the hill in his next avatar as Krishna. The video draws on this connection to bring together the two incarnations of Lord Vishnu against the backdrop of the sacred sarovar.

Rishab Rikhiram Sharma says Rama Rama is his musical offering for Diwali

Speaking about the release, Rishab said, "Rama Rama is my musical offering for this auspicious season. For me, the sitar is not just an instrument, it is a medium to connect with the divine and channel a sense of deep peace. Lord Rama's homecoming represents the ultimate return of light, hope and righteousness into our lives." He added that shooting at Kusum Sarovar was an attempt to capture the idea of different eras and divine manifestations being connected by one eternal consciousness. He also hopes the track brings listeners joy, healing and festive spirit.

The release follows Rishab's devotional renditions of traditional bhajans, including Mera Satguru Pyaara and Shiv Kailash, which have collectively earned millions of streams. Beyond music releases, the sitarist continues to take his Sitar for Mental Health initiative to international stages. He made his debut at London's Royal Albert Hall last month, with New York's Carnegie Hall next on his agenda Rama Rama is available on major streaming platforms, while its official music video can be watched on Rishab Rikhiram Sharma's YouTube channel.

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