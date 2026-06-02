Rishab Rikhiram Sharma drops first Gurbani single Mera Satguru Pyaara, proceeds to be donated to Golden Temple - Watch

In a significant philanthropic initiative, all proceeds from Mera Satguru Pyaara will be donated to Golden Temple as well as organisations working towards mental health awareness and community welfare.

Sitarist and mental health advocate Rishab Rikhiram Sharma has released his new single, Mera Satguru Pyaara, a poignant composition that reimagines a revered Gurbani Shabad through an ambient neo-classical soundscape. Blending spiritual depth with contemporary musical sensibilities, the track offers a fresh interpretation of the sacred verse while retaining its devotional essence. Coming on the heels of the viral success of Shiv Kailash, which has amassed over 70 million views on YouTube, the new release marks acclaimed sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma’s first-ever rendition inspired by the Guru Granth Sahib. In a significant philanthropic initiative, all proceeds from Mera Satguru Pyaara will be donated to Golden Temple as well as organisations working towards mental health awareness and community welfare.

Blending the rich acoustic resonance of the sitar with the earthy rhythms of the tabla and contemporary electronic synth textures, Rishab crafts an immersive sonic landscape that bridges tradition and modernity. The result is a meditative, healing-focused composition designed to offer listeners a sense of calm, mindfulness and respite from the stresses of modern life. The single is accompanied by a visually striking music video filmed live during the Chandigarh leg of his acclaimed Sitar for Mental Health India Tour 2026. Capturing a remarkable moment of collective stillness, the video shows a packed stadium audience falling into complete silence as the atmospheric melodies envelop the venue, transforming the concert into a shared meditative experience.

Known globally for seamlessly blending Indian classical ragas with contemporary ambient soundscapes, Mera Satguru Pyaara (My Beloved True Guru) marks a deeply personal artistic milestone for Rishab. Inspired by childhood memories of watching his mother find solace in devotional shabads, the composition offers his first interpretation of sacred Sikh scripture. Through its evocative arrangement, the track seeks to convey themes of spiritual longing, humility and the soul’s quest for connection with the divine presence of the Guru, while remaining rooted in the essence of the original Gurbani.

Rishab Rikhiram Sharma states, "This sacred Shabad asks one of the most intimate questions of human devotion: how does one meet the beloved True Guru? Mera Satguru Pyaara is the soul’s gentle search for guidance, grace, and inner peace. The Shabad speaks of the Guru not merely as a teacher, but as a divine presence that removes our restlessness and fills the heart with pure bliss. Performing this live in Chandigarh during the tour held a very special stillness. The resonance of the sitar, the act of seva, and the silence of the sangat completely fused into one. Through every note, this rendition carries a soft, meditative yearning. It is not just a musical performance of seeking, but it is seeking itself. This offering is for anyone who has ever searched for direction, or longed to feel held by something greater than themselves."

With Mera Satguru Pyaara, Rishab Rikhiram Sharma furthers his mission of reimagining classical music for contemporary audiences. The release underscores his belief that centuries-old musical traditions remain a powerful and relevant force in the modern world - capable of fostering healing, mindfulness and human connection. By blending spiritual depth with a contemporary sonic palette, the sitar virtuoso continues to position classical music not as a relic of the past, but as a living, evolving medium for peace and emotional well-being in an increasingly fast-paced age.

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