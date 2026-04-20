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Rishab Rikhiram Sharma concludes Sitar For Mental Health Tour with Dhurandhar medley, takes this big step to ensure healthy AQI in Delhi - Watch viral videos

Rishab Rikhiram Sharma stunned Delhi with a mesmerising performance as he concluded his 10-city Sitar For Mental Health India Tour on Sunday, April 19. The grand finale stood apart for consciously avoiding fireworks, an intentional decision taken to ensure healthy AQI in the national capital.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Apr 20, 2026, 03:43 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Rishab Rikhiram Sharma concludes Sitar For Mental Health Tour with Dhurandhar medley, takes this big step to ensure healthy AQI in Delhi - Watch viral videos
Rishab Rikhiram Sharma in Delhi
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Sitarist and neo-classical music trailblazer Rishab Rikhiram Sharma brought his landmark India tour to a spectacular close in New Delhi as over 20,000 attendees across generations filled Dwarka DDA ground for a historic grand finale. Produced by Team Innovation and District by Zomato, the event was graced by Hon’ble Chief Minister of Delhi Rekha Gupta who made a rare appearance at a live convert as well as Member of Rajya Sabha Rajeev Shukla.

The performance encapsulated the essence of the tour, opening with a welcome speech by his parents followed by a meditative breathing session before unfolding into an expansive exploration of ragas including Bihaag, Kedar, Tilak Kamod and Shyam Kalyan performed on SITARA—The Next-Generation Electric Sitar. The xylo bands worn by the audience marked an innovative first for a traditional live music setup.

In a striking first, his contemporary sitar reinterpretation of the global hit song from Dhurandhar set the stage ablaze. Unfolding into a genre-defying medley, he blended sitar, percussion and shehnai, seamlessly weaving in samples from Dhurandhar's FA9LA while paying homage to Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan with insets from Man Atkeya Beparwah De Naal.

Meanwhile, his expansive setlist featuring original compositions such as Shankara, Shiv Kailash, Burning Ghat, Belua, and Roslyn, alongside reimagined pieces like Harry Potter x Game of Thrones and Bollywood classics including Kal Ho Naa Ho, Zara Zara and Tumhi Dekho Naa, kept the multi-generational audience enthralled. The evening culminated with Chanakya, Kautilya, Venkateswara and Tandavam, drawing a unanimous standing ovation and marking a fitting conclusion to the journey.

Supported by world-class production, the stage visuals unfolded as a cinematic backdrop of serene monumental landscapes, while at one poignant moment tracing Rishab Rikhiram Sharma's journey from his early beginnings to his rise as one of the most innovative voices in contemporary Indian classical music. 

The grand finale in Delhi stood apart for consciously avoiding fireworks, an intentional decision taken to ensure a mindful and responsible celebration. Addressing the audience, he said a grand finale is defined not by spectacle, but by the audience who had made the tour meaningful. Notably he has consistently voiced concerns about environmental issues previously and highlighted rising AQI levels in the capital, reflecting his commitment as a responsible, environmentally conscious citizen.

For the final performance of his tour, Rishab Rikhiram Sharma appeared in a custom MISHO couture ensemble that blended artistry with symbolism. The look featured a gold-gilded armour layered over a tailored black bandh gala adorned with bespoke gold-plated buttons, styled with a fluid dhoti and complemented by full-sleeve mehendi on his hands.

Following a nationwide run across Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh and Kolkata, each marked by sold-out shows and critical acclaim—the New Delhi finale of the 10-city Sitar for Mental Health India Tour stands as the culmination of a cultural movement redefining Indian classical music for a new generation.

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