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Rise & Fall Season 2: Here's how you can decide starting value of each contestant in Virender Sehwag show

Hosted by Virender Sehwag, Rise And Fall 2 will feature interesting mix of contestants, including Gautam Gulati, Shehzad Poonawalla, Swara Bhasker, Karan Patel, Tej Pratap Yadav, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and others. Here's how audiences can decide their future before the MX Player show begins.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 21, 2026, 04:30 PM IST

Rise & Fall Season 2: Here's how you can decide starting value of each contestant in Virender Sehwag show
Rise & Fall Season 2
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Rise & Fall Season 2 brings together a diverse line-up of personalities, including Shehzad Poonawalla, Gautam Gulati, Swara Bhasker, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Karan Patel, Tej Pratap Yadav, Manish Kashyap, Sara Gurpal, Kajal Sharda, Anish Bhatt, Raj Grover, Niharika Tiwari, Kaira, Siwet Tomar and Rudakova, but this time, the audience gets to make the first move even before the game begins.

Ahead of its September 26 premiere, the unscripted reality series has introduced Price For All, an interactive pre-launch initiative that allows viewers to decide the starting value and consequently, the initial position of every contestant in the game. Under the initiative, viewers can vote to assign each contestant one of three values - Rs 4 lakh, Rs 3.5 lakh or Rs 75,000. The value chosen by the audience will directly determine the contestant's status when the game kicks off in Episode 1, making the vote the first major power move of the season. Voting is open from September 20 to September 23 exclusively on the MX Player app.

Amogh Dusad, Director and Head of AVOD Content, Prime Video India, said, "MX Original Rise & Fall Season 2 is here, and this time, we're taking the power play to an even bigger scale. The show has always been about power, strategy and the choices that shape the game, and with Price For All, we’re extending that dynamic to our audience even before the season begins. For the first time ever in the OTT space, viewers will have the opportunity to influence where contestants begin their journey, making them part of the game from the very first move."

Hosted by Virender Sehwag in his streaming hosting debut, the second season will feature 15 contestants divided between two sharply contrasting worlds - the Rulers in the lavish Penthouse and the Workers in the Basement. While the contestants will battle for power and position through their decisions inside the Tower, this time, the audience gets to make the opening move. Rise & Fall Season 2 will stream for free from September 26, with new episodes dropping daily at 12 PM on Prime Video and the MX Player Android app, now refreshed as MX Player by Prime Video.

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