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Rise & Fall S2: Jashwanth Bopanna moves on from ex Akriti Negi to her friend Niharika Tiwari; flirty video goes viral

Rise And Fall S2 promo shows wildcard Jashwanth Bopanna flirting with Niharika Tiwari, calling her eyes beautiful and holding hands, sparking buzz as Niharika is close friend of his ex Akriti Negi.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Oct 23, 2026, 06:15 PM IST

Rise & Fall S2: Jashwanth Bopanna moves on from ex Akriti Negi to her friend Niharika Tiwari; flirty video goes viral
Aankhein Bohot Acchi Hai: Jashwanth Bopanna gets flirty with Niharika Tiwari in Rise & Fall S2.
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A new promo for Rise And Fall Season 2 has grabbed attention for Jashwanth Bopanna and Niharika Tiwari's chemistry. The clip shows the two exchanging compliments and holding hands inside the Penthouse, sparking buzz among fans.

What happened in the promo

The promo was shown at the end of episode 28. In the video, Niharika asks Jashwanth, "Tu kyun dekhta hai aisa?" Jashwanth replies, "Kyunki aapki aankhein bohot acchi hain, aur aap bhi aise dekhte ho wapas, toh main bhi dekhta hoon."Niharika then touches his face and says, "Main yeh sab cheezon se bohot door hoon." Jashwanth laughs at her comment.

She further adds, "Main tujhe nahi dekhungi, tu mujhe mat dekhna."He agrees playfully and says, "Haan, theek hai, sahi hai… Nahi dekhna chahiye aise." He then holds her hand and says, "Door hi raho. Theek hai?" The clip ends with Niharika blushing, leaving viewers curious about their equation.

Jashwanth and Niharika's bond in the show

Jashwanth Bopanna joined Rise And Fall Season 2 as a wildcard contestant, alongside Rishabh Jaiswal and Sonam Malik. His friendship with fellow contestant Niharika Tiwari has drawn attention from housemates, who have playfully commented on their chemistry. Both have stated they are only friends, with Niharika asserting she does not seek a romantic relationship with Jashwanth.

Also read: Cyclone Arnab gathering over Bay of Bengal, IMD warns Odisha, Andhra Pradesh

Connection with Akriti Negi

Akriti Negi, Jashwanth's former girlfriend, and Niharika are good friends. During MTV Splitsvilla X5, Jashwanth and Akriti got to know one another and started dating. Later on, the couple split up. Jashwanth and Niharika's current relationship in the Rise and Fall home has gained additional attention as a result of their connection.

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