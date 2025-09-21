Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Rise & Fall: Arjun Bijlani slams Bali, Akriti Negi after getting saved by audience votes, says 'meri biwi ko...'

Arjun Bijlai, Bali, Aahana Kumra, and Akriti Negi were nominated for eviction, but the Left Right Left actor got saved by audience votes.

Aman Wadwa

Updated : Sep 21, 2025, 05:54 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Rise & Fall: Arjun Bijlani slams Bali, Akriti Negi after getting saved by audience votes, says 'meri biwi ko...'
Arjun Bijlani in Rise & Fall
In Rise and Fall this week, the house was split between Workers and Rulers, with Bali, Aahana Kumra, Arjun Bijlani, Kubbra Sait, Anaya Bangar, Aarush Bhola, and Akriti Negi hustling as Workers, while Dhanashree Verma, Aaditya Narayan, Kiku Sharda, Nayandeep Rakshit and Arbaz Patel holding the throne as Rulers.

Arjun, Bali, Aahana, and Akriti were nominated for eviction, but Arjun got saved by audience votes. The Left Right Left actor took no time to get back to his aggressive stand as he told Bali, "Bhai tu teri game dekh lena, tu jo game khel raha hai mujhe wo sahi nahi lag rahi hai (You watch your own game, the game you're playing doesn't seem right to me)."

Bali shot back, as he said , "Main kaunsi game khel raha hoon? Mujhe side leni hai, wo meri game hai, main apni game khelunga (What game am I playing? I have to take a side, that's my game, and I'll play my game)." The disagreement shifted from strategy to accusations, with Arjun claiming Bali was siding with others and Bali insisting he would play on his own terms.

Akriti then stepped in, as she said to Arjun, "Bas aap apni galti accept karna seekho, aap ek cheez achi karke chaar cheezein gina dete ho (Just learn to admit your mistakes, you do one good thing and list four bad things)." She further accused him of using disrespectful words, saying, "Naada bola aapne, apni biwi ko dikhana jaake naada (You should go show your wife the belt)."

Arjun snapped back, as he said, "That’s it, meri biwi ko yahan lane ki koi zarurat nahi hai (That's it, there's no need to bring my wife here)." What followed was a volley of sharp words, personal jibes, and accusations of playing the 'victim card' as he stormed out of the room.

Hosted by the Shark Tank India-fame businessman Ashneer Grover, Rise & Fall streams on Amazon MX Player and on Sony Entertainment Television.

READ | Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma or Sai Pallavi; fans suggest replacement for Deepika Padukone in Kalki 2898 AD sequel

READ | Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma or Sai Pallavi; fans suggest replacement for Deepika Padukone in Kalki 2898 AD sequel
