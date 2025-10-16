FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
ENTERTAINMENT

Rise And Fall: Shocking twist before Grand Finale, these two contestants get eliminated, six finalists are...

Rise And Fall Grand Finale will stream on Friday, October 17 on Amazon MX Player at 12 pm. The six finalists are Arjun Bijlani, Aarush Bhola, Arbaz Patel, Dhanashree Verma, Nayandeep Rakshit, and Akriti Negi.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 16, 2025, 06:37 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

The captive reality show Rise And Fall is set to have its Grand Finale on Friday, October 17. In its penultimate episode, the show saaw the shocking twist of Manisha Rani and Bali getting eliminated, and Akriti Negi joining Aarush Bhola, Arjun Bijlani, Dhanashree Verma, Arbaz Patel, and Nayandeep Rakshit as the sixth and final finalist. 

How Akriti defeated Manisha and Bali

The five Rulers - Arjun, Arbaz, Aarush, Dhanashree, and Nayandeep - were asked to vote to select the sixth finalist among the three Workers left in the basement - Manisha, Bali, and Akriti. While Arjun and Aarush voted for Bali, Nayandeep, Arbaz, and Dhanashree voted for Akriti. Manisha, who came in the show as the wildcard entry on day 22, deservedly received zero votes.

Rise And Fall Grand Finale 

Hosted by the Shark Tank India-fame Ashneer Grover, Rise And Fall started streaming on Amazon MX Player at 12 PM and airing on Sony Entertainment Television at 10:30 PM daily from September 6. After seven weeks, the Grand Finale is set to take place on October 17. Fans can watch the last and 42nd episode of the show at 12 pm on Friday to see who emerges as the winner.

Rise And Fall previous contestants

Before Manisha Rani and Bali, the other contestants who got eliminated from the show were Aditya Narayan, Kiku Sharda, Aahana Kumra, Kubbra Sait, Anaya Bangar, and Noorin Sha from votes received by Rulers and Workers. Pawan Singh and Sangeeta Phogat walked out of the show in the first two weeks. The ex-contestants will also be present in the Grand Finale.

READ | Laapataa Ladies has equalled this film's record of winning most Filmfare Awards, it's not Sholay, Devdas, K3G, DDLJ, Veer-Zaara, 3 Idiots

