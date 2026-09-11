Rise and Fall Season 2: Virender Sehwag to make reality TV debut as host

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag will make his streaming debut as the host of Prime Video's reality show Rise and Fall Season 2.

Virender Sehwag is taking on a new role away from cricket. The former Indian opener will host the second season of Prime Video's reality show Rise and Fall, marking his streaming debut. Prime Video has released the first glimpse of the upcoming season, giving viewers a look at Sehwag's entry into the show's high-pressure game.

Known for his attacking batting style, sharp humour and outspoken personality, Sehwag brings his own style to the reality show.

A game where power can change quickly

The promo presents Rise and Fall as a game where contestants can gain or lose power at any point. Sehwag puts his own spin on the idea that every rise can eventually be followed by a fall while introducing the unpredictable nature of the competition.

The second season will be set across two very different spaces — a luxurious penthouse and a basement.

15 contestants divided into Rulers and Workers

The upcoming season will feature 15 celebrity contestants, who will be divided into two groups — the Rulers and the Workers.

The Rulers will enjoy the comforts and privileges of the penthouse, while the Workers will live in the basement and face a very different experience.

The contestants will have to rely on strategy, alliances and their ability to predict what their rivals might do next.

Money and influence at stake

The competition will require contestants to constantly assess their position in the game. With money and influence involved, players will have to decide when to stay back and when to make a move.

As alliances and power equations keep changing, contestants will not be able to assume that their position in the hierarchy is secure.

Ashneer Grover was earlier linked to the show

Before Sehwag's announcement, Ashneer Grover had been associated with Rise and Fall Season 2. The makers had earlier been reported to be looking for a new host.

With Sehwag now taking charge, the upcoming season is set to bring his cricketing personality and trademark humour into the reality TV format.