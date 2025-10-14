Rise And Fall: Nayandeep Rakshit beats Aarush Bhola, Manisha Rani, Bali, Akriti Negi to reach penthouse, joins...

Nayandeep Rakshit has joined Arjun Bijlani, Dhanashree Verma, and Arbaz Patel as the newest Ruler in the Penthouse. The Rise And Fall Grand Finale is set to take place this weekend.

The captive reality show Rise And Fall keeps grabbing headlines with its dramatic twists, shocking turns, and thrilling episodes. The final week in the show began with Nayandeep Rakshit, Aarush Bhola, Manisha Rani, Bali, and Akriti Negi hustling as Workers in the Basement, and Arjun Bijlani, Dhanashree Verma, and Arbaz Patel enjoying their throne as Rulers in the Penthouse.



Rise To The Penthouse task

In the latest episode on Tuesday, October 14, the Workers challenged each other in a task whose winner will rise to the Penthouse. Each of the five contestants had to run and press a buzzer. The one who is the fastest gets the power to eliminate one worker out of the race to the Penthouse.



How Nayandeep emerged as the Winner

Aarush was the fastest in the first round and he stopped Akriti's rise to the Penthouse. In the second round, Akriti was the fastest and he returned the favour to Aarush by eliminating him. The third round was won by Nayandeep, who chose Manisha as his next target. With Nayandeep and Bali as the only ones left in the competition, the final round was won by Nayandeep again and he eliminated Bali and made his way to the Penthouse. Four days ahead of the show's conclusion, Manisha, Bali, Akriti, and Aarush are the ones remaining in the Basement and need to reach the Penthouse to enter the Grand Finale.



Where to watch Rise And Fall

Aditya Narayan, Kiku Sharda, Aahana Kumra, Kubbra Sait, Pawan Singh, Anaya Bangar, Sangeeta Phogat, and Noorin Sha have been eliminated from the show. Hosted by the Shark Tank India-fame Ashneer Grover, Rise And Fall streams on Amazon MX Player at 12 PM and airs on Sony Entertainment Television at 10:30 PM daily. The Grand Finale is set to take place this weekend.

READ | Not Sridevi, Kajol, Vidya Balan, Shabana Azmi, Rani Mukerji; this leading lady has won most Filmfare Awards for Best Actress