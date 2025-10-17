Rise and Fall grand finale: Arjun Bijlani lifts winner's trophy, wins Rs...; Aarush Bhola, Arbaaz Patel rank...

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Entertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Oct 17, 2025, 12:06 PM IST

The grand finale of Ashneer Grover's reality show Rise and Fall, held on Wednesday (October 16, 2025), announced Arjun Bijlani as the winner. The actor posed for the paparazzi and expressed gratitude as everyone congratulated him. “You know, what I really want to do is go home and just lie down on my bed. I think that’s what I really want to do," Arjun said and then added, “I want to hug my son too." While Arjun emerged the winner,  Aarush Bhola first runner up, and Arbaaz Patel second runner up. 

According to reprorts,  Arjun Bijlani received a cash prize of approximately Rs 30 lakh, however, the exact amount has not been officially confirmed as of now. Earlier, Arjun pledged Rs 10 lakh from his prize money to Anaya Bangar.

 

