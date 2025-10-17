Amid 48 hours ceasefire, Pakistan and Taliban set to conduct 'crucial talks' on cross-border tensions in...
Rise and Fall grand finale: Arjun Bijlani lifts winner's trophy, wins Rs...; Aarush Bhola, Arbaaz Patel rank...
CHILLING hit-and-run in Delhi: 13-year old boy run over by Thar twice in Vasant Kunj, driver flees the scene
Shah Rukh Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana to throw their annual Diwali bash this year? Here's what we know
DA Hike News: Big Dhanteras, Diwali gift for this state govt employees as dearness allowance rises to 3%
IRCTC website DOWN amid heavy Diwali rush, thousands struggle to book tatkal train tickets
Anil Kumble Birthday Special: A look at India's legendary spinner's personal life
Planning to buy gold this Dhanteras? Check gold, silver prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, other cities on October 17
Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik loses his cool on Farrhana Bhatt, says, 'Tu aur teri maa dono...'
This IT giant adds over 8000 employees in Q2 even as others cut jobs, not TCS, Wipro, Google, Amazon, it is...
ENTERTAINMENT
The grand finale of Ashneer Grover's reality show Rise and Fall, held on Wednesday (October 16, 2025), announced Arjun Bijlani as the winner. The actor posed for the paparazzi and expressed gratitude as everyone congratulated him. “You know, what I really want to do is go home and just lie down on my bed. I think that’s what I really want to do," Arjun said and then added, “I want to hug my son too." While Arjun emerged the winner, Aarush Bhola first runner up, and Arbaaz Patel second runner up.
According to reprorts, Arjun Bijlani received a cash prize of approximately Rs 30 lakh, however, the exact amount has not been officially confirmed as of now. Earlier, Arjun pledged Rs 10 lakh from his prize money to Anaya Bangar.