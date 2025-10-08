Rise and Fall: Aly Goni slams Akriti Negi for showing middle finger to Arjun Bijlani, says 'it exposes your...'

Watch: Shikhar Dhawan, Yuzvendra Chahal recreate hilarious Bollywood scene, fans can’t stop laughing
At the moment, the Rise and Fall house is split between Dhanashree Verma, Arjun Bijlani, Manisha Rani, Bali, and Arbaz Patel as Rulers in the penthouse and Aditya Narayan, Kiku Sharda, Nayandeep Rakshit, Aarush Bhola, and Akriti Negi as Workers in the basement.
The captive reality show Rise and Fall continues to make headlines with its gripping drama, explosive twists, and thrilling episodes. In the Powerplay Weekend episode, Akriti Negi and Arjun Bijlani clashed with each other in a heated argument. Akriti showed a middle finger to Arjun and walked out of the sets. When she was told that she would have to pay a penalty of Rs 1 crore for breaching the contract, she returned back.
Now, Aly Goni has slammed Akriti for her rude behaviour. Taking to his Instagram Stories, he wrote, "Watched an episode of Rise and Fall today, and it was disappointing. Seeing someone like Akriti show a middle finger to @arjunbijlani, a man who’s been in this industry for years and earned every bit of respect, was just wrong. People forget that being loud or rude doesn’t make you bold, it just exposes your upbringing. Respect doesn’t cost a thing, but clearly, not everyone can afford it."
At the moment, the Rise and Fall house is split between Rulers in the penthouse and Workers in the basement, with Aditya Narayan, Kiku Sharda, Nayandeep Rakshit, Aarush Bhola, and Akriti Negi hustling as Workers, while Dhanashree Verma, Arjun Bijlani, Manisha Rani, Bali, and Arbaz Patel enjoying the throne as Rulers.
Aahana Kumra, Kubbra Sait, Pawan Singh, Anaya Bangar, Sangeeta Phogat, and Noorin Sha have exited the show. Hosted by the Shark Tank India-fame Ashneer Grover, Rise and Fall streams on Amazon MX Player at 12 PM and airs on Sony Entertainment Television at 10:30 PM daily. The Grand Finale is set to take place next weekend.
