Rise & Fall: After Sangeeta Phogat, Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh makes shocking exit from Ashneer Grover's show due to...

The famous contestants in the first season of Rise & Fall are Kubbra Sait, Kiku Sharda, Dhanashree Verma, Arjun Bijlani, Aahana Kumra, Anaya Bangar, Nayandeep Rakshit, and Aditya Narayan.

Bihar cinema superstar Pawan Singh has exited the reality show Rise & Fall hosted by Ashneer Grover on Amazon MX Player. This comes amidst when the show was gaining popularity courtesy the actor-politician and his banters with social media influencer and chat show host Nayandeep Rakshit.

A source in the production told IANS that the actor’s family came to receive him on the sets. While leaving the show, he told the contestants that he was never a contestant but just came for sometime. This marks the second exit from the show after wrestler Sangeeta Phogat, the daughter of Mahavir Singh Phogat, the renowned wrestling coach who inspired the film Dangal. Sangeeta also had to leave Rise & Fall after her father-in-law's sudden demise.

Earlier, during a heart-to-heart with contestant Arbaz Patel, content-creator Dhanashree Verma was seen addressing the constant buzz around her divorce with cricketer Yuzendra Chahal. She called the chatter "baseless" and "deliberately created." She said, "Ye sab jo divorce ki baatein chal rahi hain, vo bilkul hi banai gayi cheezein hain. Maine usko already peeche chhod diya hai, (This entire chatter and gossip about my divorce is all made up. I have left behind this chapter of my life)."

Arbaz Patel responded with empathy as he stated, "Bahar log hamesha kahani banate rahenge, but jo andar feel hota hai vo asli hai. Mujhe bhi kai baar apne struggles samjhane pade hain (People will always keep on spreading wrong stories, but what you feel on the inside is important and true. Even I have had to constantly explain myself all the time)."

The other famous contestant in the first season of Rise & Fall are Kubbra Sait, Kiku Sharda, Arjun Bijlani, Aahana Kumra, Anaya Bangar, and Aditya Narayan. The contestants are grouped into two segments - Rulers who enjoy luxury in a penthouse and Workers who fight it out in a bare-basics basement.

READ | Not Arshad Warsi, this actor was first choice for Jolly LLB; he unknowingly rejected the 2013 hit; it's not Akshay Kumar